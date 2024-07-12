How Neha Dhupia Lost 23 Kilos

Losing weight can be a tall order, especially post pregnancy. But Neha Dhupia has a few tricks that have helped her shed those excess pounds in a little over a year.

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia with her husband, Angad Bedi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two shared, 'Here's a long tru(e) story about me losing 23 kgs... let me start by saying it was n(o)t easy… living with the weight or trying to shed it.

'Post both my pregnancies the weight gain or living in a larger body that I was n(o)t used to was extremely tough to come to terms with.

'Every room one would walk into there was always a conversation about weight or unsolicited advice that I took with head bob (cause on most days I was tired, plain tired of listening).'

IMAGE: Neha shared the inspirational before-and-after pictures.

Day 1 of Neha's weight loss journey started over a year with 'a sense of belief and self-love'.

'I called two of my most favourite trainers... my run coach @mirandabrinston and my yoga sir @rohitflowyoga and, without any questions asked, a day later I was training with both alternatively.

'I felt the aches, the pains, the need to show up, the inability in my body to reach the optimum I had left it at, the fatigue which is hard to put down in words between two babies, work, a home that needs you 24x7 and of course no shift in the way I looked.

'Then the big one -- the diet -- kicked in, no sugar, no gluten and eating early and taking a break from food for 14 hours. And all of this once again accompanied with failed fittings with stylists and designers and mild rejections at work cause 'hey inclusivity is a real thing till it happens to you'. But I'll save that for another time or another story...'

The results are in the photograph, above, that Neha shared, but she is being extremely humble about the transformation. 'To say that I have reached my optimum best, I'd say I'm far far away but to say I have given my best till now... I sure have.

'I feel better, fitter and far more confident than I ever did. As a mother of two and an actor, entrepreneur and runner I could not be happier sharing this with everyone.'

Her advice: 'The truth is there are no shortcuts. There is no easy way around it. There is also no rocket science.

'Stay consistent, work hard and show up especially on the days you don't feel like it at all!

'If you are feeling like I was a year and a half ago and feel you need to do something about it … please do!

'Get up, get out, work out and love yourself! Caus(e) there's jus(t) one you!!!'

