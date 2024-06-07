10 Ways Sugar Harms Your Body

Regular, uncontrolled consumption of sugar can raise blood pressure, increase inflammation and contribute to obesity, all of which strain the heart, warns Dr Anu Gaikwad, consultant diabetologist and HOD, geriatric medicine, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pune.

Are you guilty of consuming more than two or three cups of chai or coffee in a day?

Do you regularly crave for sugar or dessert after every meal?

Do you wake up in the middle of the night for a scoop of your favourite ice-cream or chocolate?

Remember, the body craves for sugar when there is an imbalance or fluctuations in the blood sugar levels.

Your body may also demand sugar due to stress, hormonal imbalance or due to an existing health condition.

If you are not obese or diabetic, you can certainly indulge in sweet treats occasionally.

However sugar, especially in excessive amounts, can have several detrimental effects on your health.

Here are 10 ways sugar can harm your body:

1. Weight gain

Excessive sugar consumption contributes to weight gain and obesity.

Sugary foods and beverages are high in calories and can lead to increased fat accumulation.

2. Type 2 diabetes

A high sugar intake can lead to insulin resistance, which is a major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

Over time, the pancreas cannot keep up with the body's need for insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels.

3. Heart disease

Diets that are high in sugar are associated with increased risk of heart disease.

4. Dental problems

Sugar is a major cause of dental cavities and tooth decay. It provides food for harmful bacteria in the mouth, which produce acids that erode tooth enamel.

5. Liver disease

Excessive fructose (a type of sugar) can overload the liver, leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This condition can progress to liver inflammation and damage.

6. Increased risk of cancer

Some studies suggest that high sugar diets can increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Insulin resistance and inflammation, both linked to high sugar intake, are known to promote cancer growth.

7. Joint pains

Increased sugar consumption has been linked to an increased risk of developing arthritis. Sugar can cause inflammation, which exacerbates joint pain.

8. Skin ageing

High sugar levels in the blood can lead to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which damage collagen and elastin, proteins that keep skin firm and youthful.

9. Addiction and cravings

Sugar can trigger the release of dopamine in the brain, similar to addictive substances. This can lead to cravings and overconsumption, creating a cycle of addiction.

10. Impaired immune function

High sugar intake can suppress the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight off infections.

This effect can last for several hours after consuming sugar.

Reducing sugar intake can improve overall health and reduce the risk of many chronic diseases.

Other alternatives to sugar

While there are several alternatives to conventional sugar, some healthy and some not, it is important to consider how you make a healthy switch.

1. Stevia

A natural sweetener derived from the leaves of the Stevia plant, it has no calories and does not affect blood sugar levels.

2. Monk Fruit Sweetener

Made from monk fruit extract, it's a zero-calorie sweetener that's much sweeter than sugar.

3. Erythritol

A type of sugar alcohol with about 70 per cent of the sweetness of sugar, erythritol has very few calories and a low impact on blood sugar.

4. Xylitol

Another sugar alcohol, it has fewer calories than sugar and does not spike blood sugar levels, but it can cause digestive issues in large amounts.

5. Honey

A natural sweetener with some antioxidants and nutrients, honey must be used in moderation, as it still contains sugars.

6. Maple syrup

Made from the sap of sugar maple tree, concentrated maple syrup contains antioxidants and minerals like zinc and manganese. However, it is still high in sugar, so should be used sparingly.

7. Coconut sugar

Contains small amounts of nutrients like iron, zinc, and calcium, but has a lower glycaemic index than regular sugar.

8. Date sugar

Made from ground dried dates, it retains the fibre and nutrients of dates, offering a healthier alternative to refined sugar.

9. Agave nectar

Sweeter than sugar and has a lower glycemic index, but high in fructose, so use it sparingly.

10. Molasses

A by-product of sugar production, molasses retain some of the vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium and magnesium.

Remember to consult with your dietician or healthcare professional before switching to these alternatives.

A healthy choice of sugar can help reduce your overall sugar consumption leading to significant health benefits, improving both short-term wellness and long-term health outcomes.

