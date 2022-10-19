News
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!

Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!

By MAYUR SANAP
October 19, 2022 11:08 IST
Classic brocade kurtas.

Effortless chiffon drapes. 

Head-turning handcrafted lehengas.

She looks like royalty even in a plain single-tone sari. 

There's little doubt that Aditi Rao Hydari is the queen of festive dressing. 

She may have ignited her timeline with her lovely saris, but when it comes to traditional Indian wear, the actress is all praise for Deepika Padukone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

In an interview with Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, she reveals that the Piku star has made an everlasting impression on her mind with her desi outfits. 

Aditi's Diwali wardrobe may not be sorted, but she doesn't mind 'whacking some stuff' from Gaurang Shah's collection Sindoor.

She walked the ramp at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week for the designer in a muted gold lehenga, teamed with an exquisite hand-painted red dupatta

The actress who'd like to be an 'Audrey in a world full of Kardashians', is not one to chase high fashion brands. 

Instead, she's drawn to the effort that go into making a certain outfit. 'That's what I like to buy,' she says. 

And how would Aditi make a date special? Watch...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

 

MAYUR SANAP
