Dil Le Gayi, Le Gayi... Gayatri

When you think of Tiger Nageswar Rao's Mani, what comes to mind is a village belle clad in a simple cotton sari.

However, actress Gayatri Bhardwaj -- who plays Mani in the movie -- prefers standout sequinned saris, ethnic showstopping salwar kurtas, beach-friendly fashion staples and street wear designed to turn heads.

After enjoying a career as a model -- she has also won the title of Miss United Continents at Femina Miss India 2018 -- she turned to acting and has appeared in the Hindi film, Ittu Si Baat. She's also starred in shows like Highway Love, Ishq Express and Dhindora.

IMAGE: Gayatri looks perfectly angelic in a white-on-white avatar.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

IMAGE: The modified handkerchief top gets an upgrade with a matching jacket.

Paired with denims, it is a beautiful love story altogether.

IMAGE: She's the reason you're feeling the summerwali garmi.

IMAGE: Setting sail in style in a zipped-up denim dress that scream chic.

One wonders how she ended up sitting in that extremely fitted outfit!

IMAGE: Decked in a lovely shade of indigo, she brought in the 'oohs' and 'ahhs' with that gorgeous smile.