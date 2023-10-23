Dil Le Gayi, Le Gayi... Gayatri

When you think of Tiger Nageswar Rao's Mani, what comes to mind is a village belle clad in a simple cotton sari.
However, actress Gayatri Bhardwaj -- who plays Mani in the movie -- prefers standout sequinned saris, ethnic showstopping salwar kurtas, beach-friendly fashion staples and street wear designed to turn heads.
After enjoying a career as a model -- she has also won the title of Miss United Continents at Femina Miss India 2018 -- she turned to acting and has appeared in the Hindi film, Ittu Si Baat. She's also starred in shows like Highway Love, Ishq Express and Dhindora.