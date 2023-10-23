News
Dil Le Gayi, Le Gayi... Gayatri

Dil Le Gayi, Le Gayi... Gayatri

By REDIFF STYLE
October 23, 2023 10:54 IST
When you think of Tiger Nageswar Rao's Mani, what comes to mind is a village belle clad in a simple cotton sari.

However, actress Gayatri Bhardwaj -- who plays Mani in the movie -- prefers standout sequinned saris, ethnic showstopping salwar kurtas, beach-friendly fashion staples and street wear designed to turn heads.

After enjoying a career as a model -- she has also won the title of Miss United Continents at Femina Miss India 2018 -- she turned to acting and has appeared in the Hindi film, Ittu Si Baat. She's also starred in shows like Highway Love, Ishq Express and Dhindora.

IMAGE: Gayatri looks perfectly angelic in a white-on-white avatar. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The modified handkerchief top gets an upgrade with a matching jacket.
Paired with denims, it is a beautiful love story altogether.

 

IMAGE: She's the reason you're feeling the summerwali garmi

 

IMAGE: Setting sail in style in a zipped-up denim dress that scream chic.
One wonders how she ended up sitting in that extremely fitted outfit! 

 

IMAGE: Decked in a lovely shade of indigo, she brought in the 'oohs' and 'ahhs' with that gorgeous smile.  

REDIFF STYLE
