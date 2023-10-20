News
Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 20, 2023 11:14 IST
When it comes to fashion, Kangana Ranaut would like to keep you guessing, just as she does about what she will do next.

Only she has the answer and that's what makes her smile.

Kangana's not one to conform -- not with the choice of characters she plays onscreen or with her personal sense of style.  

She is known to make some bold moves even with traditional outfits. 

Kangana sets her own rules and doesn't believe in chasing trends; she prefers to create them. 

IMAGE: How gorgeous does Kangana look in this gulabi sari?
Just the shade you need to shine.   
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When Kangana's in a royal mood...

 

IMAGE: She keeps her sari simple but her mood is fierce. 

 

IMAGE: How can you not adore her in this classic white and gold salwar set? 
Kangana always scores high on traditional styles.  

 

IMAGE: Glass in hand, dressed in polka dots and her gorgeous curls on display... she is one of those few celebs who can pass off like a Victorian beauty on picnic. 

 

IMAGE: Is she turning you green with envy?

REDIFF STYLE
