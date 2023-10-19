News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Kriti Drop-Dead Gorgeous?

Isn't Kriti Drop-Dead Gorgeous?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 19, 2023 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

She's bold, she's sassy and she's a hard worker. 

Kriti Sanon -- who always aces with her smile -- is celebrating her well-deserved National Award for Mimi.

The actor, who has great taste in fashion, is also looking forward to the release of her next film, Ganapath, on October 20, where she shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. 

Kriti's wardrobe -- which is as joyful as she is -- features bold, colourful prints, statement-making saris, flamboyant gowns, riotous casuals and polished salwar suits.

She's mostly dressed for ease but can be sophisticatedly elegant as well; her red carpet sartorial choices are always unapologetically glamorous. 

IMAGE: 'Happy faces sharing a proud moment together.'
Kriti, wearing a rather interesting sari, poses with her award-winning colleagues, Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Forget what people told you about going over-the-top. Just look fabulous, glossy and groomed like the Adipurush beauty, who always goes the extra mile with her saris.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No brownie points for guessing that black is her favourite colour and that it complements her skin tone beautifully. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is a fan of monochrome. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Smart casuals are her go-to separates and she loves funky shoes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Here she is, ready to picnic with her limited-edition Rolling Stones sneakers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah
Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah
What's Athiya Shetty Doing With Rana Daggubati?
What's Athiya Shetty Doing With Rana Daggubati?
Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black
Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black
Having Jesus image in home doesn't mean conversion: HC
Having Jesus image in home doesn't mean conversion: HC
Google to make Pixel smartphone series in India
Google to make Pixel smartphone series in India
India will be tough to beat: Santner
India will be tough to beat: Santner
Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters
Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters

More like this

Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?

Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?

Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!

Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances