Isn't Kriti Drop-Dead Gorgeous?

She's bold, she's sassy and she's a hard worker.

Kriti Sanon -- who always aces with her smile -- is celebrating her well-deserved National Award for Mimi.

The actor, who has great taste in fashion, is also looking forward to the release of her next film, Ganapath, on October 20, where she shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff.

Kriti's wardrobe -- which is as joyful as she is -- features bold, colourful prints, statement-making saris, flamboyant gowns, riotous casuals and polished salwar suits.

She's mostly dressed for ease but can be sophisticatedly elegant as well; her red carpet sartorial choices are always unapologetically glamorous.

IMAGE: 'Happy faces sharing a proud moment together.'

Kriti, wearing a rather interesting sari, poses with her award-winning colleagues, Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Forget what people told you about going over-the-top. Just look fabulous, glossy and groomed like the Adipurush beauty, who always goes the extra mile with her saris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: No brownie points for guessing that black is her favourite colour and that it complements her skin tone beautifully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: She is a fan of monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Smart casuals are her go-to separates and she loves funky shoes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Here she is, ready to picnic with her limited-edition Rolling Stones sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram