Kareena Becomes A Bride Again!

She loves to stick to her roots.

But is wild at heart.

A die-hard fan of Bollywood films, her 'sapno ka lehenga' is an old red one with stunning floral motifs.

On it, you'll find a son chidiya, haath phool and neel kamal in dori, sitara or moti work.

Meet Masaba Gupta's bride, essayed to perfection by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

'(This is) for the woman who once was a little girl staring wide-eyed at beautiful Bollywood brides on screen,' says the designer.

'To the woman who has traversed the world, keeping her heart close to home.'

IMAGE: Kareena's stunning Bagh-E-Bahaar lehenga is paired with a son chidiya --'a bird in flight symbolic of growth and freedom' -- tissue dupatta.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: According to Masaba, 'Kareena is timeless'.

And she wanted a 'timeless face' for this campaign.'

Masaba adds, 'She (Kareena) owns herself with utmost confidence in every stage of her life or career; and this association pays homage to brides who embody strength, independence and individuality.

'This campaign is a letter of thanks and appreciation from me to Kareena'.

IMAGE: How many new brides would love to try this look on their wedding day?