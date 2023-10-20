Dussehra Styles You Will Fall In Love With

It's time to get dressed in happy tones because we are just a few days away from Dussehra, which marks the end of Navratri and signals the victory of good over evil.

Say goodbye to monsoon's soft, calming hues.

Steer clear of pristine whites and reserve those opulent gold numbers for Diwali.

Given the October heat, heavy velvets shouldn't be an option.

Vibrant shades, perky prints and cheerful colours should be your go-to essentials for the day.

Dressing for the occasion shouldn't make you sweat.

So here's the inspiration you need.

IMAGE: Do you want to be glamorous? Dressy? Vibrant?

An outfit punctuated with bursts of colour is just what you need on Dussehra.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: If it's a party that you're attending, make sure you're dressed in a twirl-worthy number.

IMAGE: When you want look traditional, yet add a dash of Boho chic...

IMAGE: Is there a hidden message you want to send while taking a bite of the most luxe mithai?

Then is Morse code-inspired sari is for you :)

IMAGE: Lakshmi Rana's corset-style strapless choli is sure to make heads turn.

IMAGE: If your vibe is the glitzy kind then Rewati Chetri's shimmering number, with its glittering sleeves and contrasting mustard yellow dupatta, is just right for you.