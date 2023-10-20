News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dussehra Styles You Will Fall In Love With

Dussehra Styles You Will Fall In Love With

By REDIFF STYLE
October 20, 2023 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's time to get dressed in happy tones because we are just a few days away from Dussehra, which marks the end of Navratri and signals the victory of good over evil. 

Say goodbye to monsoon's soft, calming hues. 

Steer clear of pristine whites and reserve those opulent gold numbers for Diwali. 

Given the October heat, heavy velvets shouldn't be an option.

Vibrant shades, perky prints and cheerful colours should be your go-to essentials for the day. 

Dressing for the occasion shouldn't make you sweat.

So here's the inspiration you need.

IMAGE: Do you want to be glamorous? Dressy? Vibrant?
An outfit punctuated with bursts of colour is just what you need on Dussehra. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If it's a party that you're attending, make sure you're dressed in a twirl-worthy number.  

 

IMAGE: When you want look traditional, yet add a dash of Boho chic... 

 

IMAGE: Is there a hidden message you want to send while taking a bite of the most luxe mithai?
Then is Morse code-inspired sari is for you :)

 

IMAGE: Lakshmi Rana's corset-style strapless choli is sure to make heads turn.

 

IMAGE: If your vibe is the glitzy kind then Rewati Chetri's shimmering number, with its glittering sleeves and contrasting mustard yellow dupatta, is just right for you.   

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Doesn't Sobhita Look Wonderful In White?
Doesn't Sobhita Look Wonderful In White?
Be Bold, Be Malaika
Be Bold, Be Malaika
Ananya's Toned Legs Steal The Show!
Ananya's Toned Legs Steal The Show!
'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'
'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'
Manufacturing: Number of women in blue-collar jobs up
Manufacturing: Number of women in blue-collar jobs up
Targeting of civilians in Gaza a heinous crime: MBS
Targeting of civilians in Gaza a heinous crime: MBS
Exclusive! Revealed! The Real Shammi Kapoor!
Exclusive! Revealed! The Real Shammi Kapoor!

More like this

Kiara Or Janhvi: Who Stole Your Heart?

Kiara Or Janhvi: Who Stole Your Heart?

Why Kriti Is A Chilled-Out Babe!

Why Kriti Is A Chilled-Out Babe!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances