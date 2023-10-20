News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Does Kajal Have A Twin?

Does Kajal Have A Twin?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 20, 2023 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

They're not twins but they could be!

Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha look so alike, you could be forgiven the confusion (take a look at the photo session they did for Aza magazine, external link).

In the Singham actor's words, the two are the 'same, same but different'.

Nisha considers Kajal her 'best friend and confidante'. 

Kajal says, 'Nisha is the Anna to my Elsa'; 'the mirror to my conscious', 'my soulmate' and 'little bayvee'.

*IMAGE: Can you guess who's older? (Scroll to the end to see if your guess is right.)
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram and Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: These gorgeous Punjabi kudis are blessed with great genes.

 

IMAGE: The sisters seem to be share the same motto: 'Hug harder. Laugh louder. Smile bigger. Love longer.' 

 

IMAGE: Who is Kajal? And who's Nisha? Can you tell the difference?

 

IMAGE: The Aggarwal sisters with their papa.

 

IMAGE: Cheers to beautiful bonds like these! 

 

*It's Kajal.
Nisha, she says, is her 'partner in everything' she does.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Adah Gets Gorgeous For Durga Puja
Adah Gets Gorgeous For Durga Puja
Why Kriti Is A Chilled-Out Babe!
Why Kriti Is A Chilled-Out Babe!
Kiara Or Janhvi: Who Stole Your Heart?
Kiara Or Janhvi: Who Stole Your Heart?
Gaza Hospital Attack And After
Gaza Hospital Attack And After
Want To Buy A New Home? Read This
Want To Buy A New Home? Read This
MasterChef Australia Changed Indian Food
MasterChef Australia Changed Indian Food
Shocking! F1 drivers face $1m fines
Shocking! F1 drivers face $1m fines

More like this

Disha, Rakul, Tara... Who Is Your Desi Girl? VOTE

Disha, Rakul, Tara... Who Is Your Desi Girl? VOTE

Isn't Kriti Drop-Dead Gorgeous?

Isn't Kriti Drop-Dead Gorgeous?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances