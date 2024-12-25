Deepika, Khushi, Avneet Rock The Makeup Trends Of 2024

As we reflect on the beauty trends that defined 2024, it’s clear that this year was all about bold innovation and timeless elegance coming together.

From fresh, skin-loving formulas to daring new makeup, both natural beauty and creative expression were embraced in unique ways.

While radiant skin, statement eyes and flawless lips dominated, it’s evident that 2024’s makeup offerings were not just about beauty -- they were about celebrating individuality and self-expression.

Let’s revisit the standout trends that made this year unforgettable.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif brings 'Barbiecore' to life with all things pink, pretty and fabulous. The falsies with pink eyeshadow, cream blush and powder lips give her a youthful look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay Beauty/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra proves that earth tones are anything but basic, with warm browns and bronzed lids giving sundar vibes. It is something to look forward as Pantone has announced Mocha Mousse as the official colour of 2025.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor rocks the bold graphic eyeliner look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: From glowing skin to flawless base, Shanaya Kapoor sets the bar high for dulhans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor shines like liquid gold with bold metallic hues. She's here to ‘glam and conquer’, all in one go. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Wings so perfect, even angels are jealous. Krystle D'Souza highlights her light eyes with a little swipe of liquid liner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur’s foxy eyes and perfectly snatched brows are all the edge you need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha turns up the heat with sultry, smokey eyes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vardan Nayak/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone proves that the no-makeup makeup look is all about subtle perfection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parnihha/Instagram IMAGE: Mermaidcore iridescent makeup hues with face jewels and a dewy glow make model Parnihha look like a mystical being.

