Rediff.com  » Movies » After Shooting, Salman's 1st Appearance

After Shooting, Salman's 1st Appearance

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 27, 2024 10:30 IST
The Khan family came together to support one of their own at a screening in Mumbai.

Aayush Sharma's spy thriller Ruslaan hits theatres this week, and his famous brother-in-law Salman Khan unleashed his star power to back him up.

Salman Khan has always supported Aayush, his sister Arpita's husband.

 

Arbaaz Khan.

 

Sohail Khan with younger son, Yohan.

 

The star of the evening, Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan.

 

Vidya Malavade stars in Ruslaan.

 

Abbas-Mustan.

 

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat head out to watch the movie.

 

Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri.

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Kabir Khan with Aparshakti Khurana.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

