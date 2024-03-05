News
Sakshi Dazzles In Pichora In Jamnagar

By REDIFF STYLE
March 05, 2024 10:43 IST
Sakshi Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, a star-studded gathering unfolded.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni added their charm to the event.

Amid the super glamorous affair, Sakshi stole the spotlight with her timeless traditional look.

Draped in an exquisite traditional ensemble, she tastefully paired it with a Kumaoni Pichora from Uttarakhand. Enhancing her attire, Sakshi adorned herself with intricately crafted traditional jewellery from her wedding collection like the Pahari guloband (choker), completing an elegant appearance.

'Infinite love and warmth to Radhika and Anant! We love you guys,' Sakshi shared her wishes on Instagram with a beautiful picture.

Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Jahnvi Kapoor, whose Mr and Mrs Mahi will release this year with the original Mr and Mrs Mahi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Sakshi, who hails from Uttarakhand, brought a meaningful essence to her attire, reflecting her roots.

What is a Pichora?

A Pichora is a scarf worn by married women, symbolising their marital status.

Commonly seen at Kumaoni weddings, it is a staple accessory for married women.

Brides specifically don the Pichora during wedding ceremonies, especially while taking the seven pheras around the sacred fire, marking their transition into married life.

