News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala LDF legislator Anwar booked for DNA remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Kerala LDF legislator Anwar booked for DNA remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 27, 2024 10:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front legislator PV Anwar has been booked for the penal offence of promoting enmity between different groups due to his remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a "fourth-grade citizen" and that his DNA should be examined.

IMAGE: LDF legislator PV Anwar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anwar, while addressing an election meeting in Palakkad district of Kerala on April 22, had also said that the Congress leader does not deserve to be called by the surname of Gandhi.

 

Following the incident, a case was registered at Nattukal police station against the LDF MLA on Friday, April 26, on the directions of a magisterial court, according to the FIR.

Anwar has been booked for the offences under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC and Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act.

The magisterial court's direction came on a complaint moved by advocate Baiju Noel Rosario.

Anwar's remarks against Gandhi came in the wake of the Congress leader's comments questioning why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was exempted from being interrogated and arrested by central agencies, though several allegations had cropped up against the Left veteran.

The LDF MLA's remarks were later justified by Vijayan who said the Congress leader was not someone beyond criticism.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Congress stung as Pinarayi gives it back to Rahul
Congress stung as Pinarayi gives it back to Rahul
'Congress in Kerala is all the time suicidal'
'Congress in Kerala is all the time suicidal'
INDIA leader will be decided after ....: Vijayan
INDIA leader will be decided after ....: Vijayan
PIX: India win three gold at Archery World Cup
PIX: India win three gold at Archery World Cup
Sexual abuse: Arjuna awardee CRPF officer faces axing
Sexual abuse: Arjuna awardee CRPF officer faces axing
2 CRPF jawans killed in Manipur militant attack
2 CRPF jawans killed in Manipur militant attack
After Shooting, Salman's 1st Appearance
After Shooting, Salman's 1st Appearance
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Rahul may win Wayanad but Kerala no Cong fortress

Rahul may win Wayanad but Kerala no Cong fortress

Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul

Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances