Salman, SRK, Ranveer Return To Jamnagar

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities aren't over yet!

After last weekend's celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh returned to Jamnagar to enthral Reliance Industries employees at a special event hosted by Mukesh Ambani and family.

Several photographs and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, SRK takes centrestage and delivers his popular dialogue 'Ek ladki thi deewani si' from the film Mohabbatein in Gujarati.

He also shared a warm hug with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Ranveer set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like Malhari from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Salman performed on stage to hit tracks like Jag Ghoomeya, Teri Meri and Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

Arijit Singh captivated the audience with soulful tracks like O Maahi, Roke Na Ruke Naina, Janam Janam, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

The stars left Jamnagar on Wednesday night.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar