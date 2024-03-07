News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salman, SRK, Ranveer Return To Jamnagar

Salman, SRK, Ranveer Return To Jamnagar

Source: ANI
March 07, 2024 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities aren't over yet!

After last weekend's celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh returned to Jamnagar to enthral Reliance Industries employees at a special event hosted by Mukesh Ambani and family.

Several photographs and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, SRK takes centrestage and delivers his popular dialogue 'Ek ladki thi deewani si' from the film Mohabbatein in Gujarati.

He also shared a warm hug with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

 

Ranveer set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like Malhari from the film Bajirao Mastani.

 

Salman performed on stage to hit tracks like Jag Ghoomeya, Teri Meri and Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

Arijit Singh captivated the audience with soulful tracks like O Maahi, Roke Na Ruke Naina, Janam Janam, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

The stars left Jamnagar on Wednesday night.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Star-Studded Party Kareena-Alia Went To
Star-Studded Party Kareena-Alia Went To
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
Recipe: Shashi Tharoor's Idlis
Recipe: Shashi Tharoor's Idlis
Will J&K See Assembly Elections In 2024?
Will J&K See Assembly Elections In 2024?
Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks
Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks
Govt employees forcibly taken to Modi rally: J-K Oppn
Govt employees forcibly taken to Modi rally: J-K Oppn

More like this

Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha

Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha

Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party

Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances