Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?

Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 15, 2023 10:14 IST
Pranati Rai Prakash knew she wanted to be part of the glam world. 

With no godfather to lean on, she made her way slowly but surely, first making it to the finals of Miss India and then winning India's Top Model.

Today, she's a regular on the ramp. And she's testing waters as an actor; she's appeared in Ekta Kapoor's Web series Cartel and movies like Love Aaj Kal and Family Of Thakurganj.

IMAGE: Brides-to-be, and bridesmaids, here's a lovely idea for you.
IMAGE: That pretty crochet top will remind you of free-spirited hippies.
Tinted shades and a chain with charms add to the winning combination.

 

IMAGE: She reaches for the sky in delightful printed pants and a strappy top.

 

IMAGE: That's what a pop of neon can do.

 

IMAGE: When you want to dress down but still make an impression!

 

IMAGE: A bright pink top and a flirty white skirt will never steer you wrong. 

 

IMAGE: That's reason enough to fall in love with the sari all over again.

REDIFF STYLE
