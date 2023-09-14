Can You Take Your Eyes Off Nora?

Can Nora Fatehi ever make a fashion misstep? Never! Because each of her moves -- style-wise and dance-wise -- becomes a trend of sorts.

She has been shining brightly on every red carpet and her clothes are every woman's dream come true.

Her outfits added chaar chaand to the Hip Hop India Champion stage (Rahul Bhagat won the show, which ended earlier this month). Even as the competition got more intense, no one could help noticing judge Nora's stunning avatars.

IMAGE: Nora's lightweight sharara, with its light dusting of sparkle, is perfect to dance the night away.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

IMAGE: She doesn't need whistles or claps or even Prabhu Deva by her side to make a statement.

Wonder who took style notes from the other, but their muted all-black separates were generously doused with plenty of swag.

IMAGE: Over-the-top? Naah, says Nora.

IMAGE: She knows just how to add the right amount of chic to a plain blazer dress.

IMAGE: Whoever looked so good while taking a drive around Ooty?

IMAGE: No brownie points for guessing her favourite pose!

Be it little summery dresses or denim shorts paired with tube tops, Nora is a stunner. Period.