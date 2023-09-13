Meet Ranveer's Spunky Sister...

As a child, Anjali Anand saw a 'very specific dream' and she kept it in her heart as 'she walked through life each day'.

Then, that dream came true. She made her cinematic debut with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as Ranveer Singh's sister, Gayatri Randhawa.

It has not been an easy journey.

In 2017, Anjali told Rediff, "Before I started modelling as a plus size, I always thought I would not be able to get such work in this country."

"People saw me on posters and were shocked. It is tough for people to accept a big girl on a poster."

But that didn't stop her. She modelled. She walked the ramp. She acted in serials like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhhai Kilo Prem. She was a contestant on season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. And now, she's knocking hard at Bollywood's door.

There's one thing that hasn't changed though -- Anjali's spunky attitude and her even spunkier sense of style.

IMAGE: How can we forget this shot from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

This pic inspired many women to write to Anjali and tell her they'd like to sport a pagdi at a wedding too.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anjali Anand/Instagram

IMAGE: There she goes again!

Fun fact: She's worn a pagdi twice before, once at her brother's wedding and then at a close friend's wedding because 'baraati hain, taiyaar ho kar aayenge'.

IMAGE: Whoever said curvy women can't wear dresses needs to think again!

IMAGE: A fun layered look in shades of pink and blue.

IMAGE: When you add dollops of sass and masti to your look...

IMAGE: 'Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago...'

Even Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would agree.

IMAGE: Can't get enough of her bridal styles? It's the colours she chooses that make her look so good.