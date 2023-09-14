News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Manushi, Rekha, Raveena Glittered!

When Manushi, Rekha, Raveena Glittered!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
September 14, 2023 13:20 IST
Manushi Chillar left the cameras gobsmacked.

Raveena Tandon showed, once again, why she was the eternal 'It Girl'.

Rekha proved -- does anyone doubt it? -- that her glamour will never fade.

The GlobalSpa Awards, held in Mumbai on September 13, had a red carpet it could be proud of.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com was there to capture every moment.

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar wears the star-studded night sky. And looks simply bewitching! All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Raveena Tandon

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon adds gold to her shade of black. And provides Manushi strong competition.

 

Rekha

IMAGE: But the queen of the evening is Rekha.
She's accompanied by Parineeta Sethi, chief editor and publisher of GlobalSpa magazine.
Almost melting into the background is Rekha's reclusive manager and friend, Farzana.

 

Rekha

IMAGE: The star's gorgeous take on desi fusion!

 

Manish Malhotra and Rekha

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra joins the lady he most admires.

 

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: It's a lacy affair for Akanksha Sharma.

 

Babil Khan

IMAGE: A thrilled Babil Khan, in a dangerously red suit, shows off his award.

 

The Dassanis -- Avantika, Himalaya and Bhagyashree

IMAGE: The Dassanis -- Avanitka, Himalaya and Bhagayshee.
The actor, best remembered for the blockbuster, Maine Pyar Kiya, wears gold to match with her daughter and black to say hello to her husband.

 

Aparshakti Khurana

IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana keeps it loose 'n' cool.

 

Maniesh Paul and Taha Khan

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul and Taaha Shah show you two different ways of wearing a suit.

 

Randeep Hooda

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda sticks to classic black and white.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
