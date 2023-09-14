When Manushi, Rekha, Raveena Glittered!

Manushi Chillar left the cameras gobsmacked.

Raveena Tandon showed, once again, why she was the eternal 'It Girl'.

Rekha proved -- does anyone doubt it? -- that her glamour will never fade.

The GlobalSpa Awards, held in Mumbai on September 13, had a red carpet it could be proud of.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com was there to capture every moment.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar wears the star-studded night sky. And looks simply bewitching!

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon adds gold to her shade of black. And provides Manushi strong competition.

IMAGE: But the queen of the evening is Rekha.

She's accompanied by Parineeta Sethi, chief editor and publisher of GlobalSpa magazine.

Almost melting into the background is Rekha's reclusive manager and friend, Farzana.

IMAGE: The star's gorgeous take on desi fusion!

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra joins the lady he most admires.

IMAGE: It's a lacy affair for Akanksha Sharma.

IMAGE: A thrilled Babil Khan, in a dangerously red suit, shows off his award.

IMAGE: The Dassanis -- Avanitka, Himalaya and Bhagayshee.

The actor, best remembered for the blockbuster, Maine Pyar Kiya, wears gold to match with her daughter and black to say hello to her husband.

IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana keeps it loose 'n' cool.

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul and Taaha Shah show you two different ways of wearing a suit.

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda sticks to classic black and white.