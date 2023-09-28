Get Lost In Raima's Beautiful Eyes

Magical smile.
Good-looking genes.
Expressive eyes.
Elegant style.
Raima Sen is a total package.
Savvy at times, elegant always... she's got a cupboard full of clothes that will remind you of her beautiful grandmother Suchitra Sen -- she's probably inherited several of her outfits as well.
The Vaccine War actress knows the formula to deploy her wardrobe to her advantage which makes her such a bonafide diva.
IMAGE: Imagine bumping into Raima during your morning walk? It's sure to brighten your day.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: Bengal's sherni takes a walk on the wild side in a leopard print top.
IMAGE: Everyone needs a sunshine moment like this once in a while.
IMAGE: A vision in gold, she looks phenomenal even as she colour coordinates with the sofa.
IMAGE: Pretty little dresses are always in fashion in Raima's wardrobe.
IMAGE: Raima does have a preference for saris, especially the traditional Bengali ones. And when she shows up in one, expect collective jaws to drop.