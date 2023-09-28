News
Get Lost In Raima's Beautiful Eyes

Get Lost In Raima's Beautiful Eyes

By REDIFF STYLE
September 28, 2023 09:29 IST
Magical smile.

Good-looking genes.

Expressive eyes.

Elegant style.

Raima Sen is a total package.

Savvy at times, elegant always... she's got a cupboard full of clothes that will remind you of her beautiful grandmother Suchitra Sen -- she's probably inherited several of her outfits as well.

The Vaccine War actress knows the formula to deploy her wardrobe to her advantage which makes her such a bonafide diva.

IMAGE: Imagine bumping into Raima during your morning walk? It's sure to brighten your day.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bengal's sherni takes a walk on the wild side in a leopard print top. 

 

IMAGE: Everyone needs a sunshine moment like this once in a while.

 

IMAGE: A vision in gold, she looks phenomenal even as she colour coordinates with the sofa.

 

IMAGE: Pretty little dresses are always in fashion in Raima's wardrobe.

 

IMAGE: Raima does have a preference for saris, especially the traditional Bengali ones. And when she shows up in one, expect collective jaws to drop.

REDIFF STYLE
