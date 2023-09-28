Get Lost In Raima's Beautiful Eyes

Magical smile.

Good-looking genes.

Expressive eyes.

Elegant style.

Raima Sen is a total package.

Savvy at times, elegant always... she's got a cupboard full of clothes that will remind you of her beautiful grandmother Suchitra Sen -- she's probably inherited several of her outfits as well.

The Vaccine War actress knows the formula to deploy her wardrobe to her advantage which makes her such a bonafide diva.

IMAGE: Imagine bumping into Raima during your morning walk? It's sure to brighten your day.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Bengal's sherni takes a walk on the wild side in a leopard print top.

IMAGE: Everyone needs a sunshine moment like this once in a while.

IMAGE: A vision in gold, she looks phenomenal even as she colour coordinates with the sofa.

IMAGE: Pretty little dresses are always in fashion in Raima's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Raima does have a preference for saris, especially the traditional Bengali ones. And when she shows up in one, expect collective jaws to drop.