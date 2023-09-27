Parineeti's Shaadi Look Salutes Her Nani

A customised veil with Raghav's name embroidered in the centre.

Beige and ivory outfits for the bride and the groom.

Kaliras with the couple's initials, the symbol of Ek Onkar, a coffee mug, the red London bus and a telephone booth.

Scenes from Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The actress also paid heartfelt tribute to her nani by adding her challa to her lehenga?

'Her nani used to wear the same challa (tucked) in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house,' says Manish Malhotra, who designed the Pari's outfits.

IMAGE: According to Manish, 'the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace' for Parineeti.

'That's when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga.'

IMAGE: This challa once belonged to Parineeti's nani. It's a piece of her 'nani's heart' that she chose to wear on her special day.

IMAGE: At the end of each strand is an element that's significant to both Parineeti and Raghav.