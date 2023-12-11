News
Chamak, Isha, Chamak!

Chamak, Isha, Chamak!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 11, 2023 11:30 IST
Isha Talwar's wardrobe has a personality of its own. 

It is fun. Flirty. Splashy in bits. 

She tends to gravitate towards big, bold colours, but does love her whites. 

Western or Indian, traditional or modern, Isha can rock it all.

Of late, she's let the Chamak vibe take over her sartorial life.

IMAGE: Isha is the rajkumari of her own duniya. It will be a challenge to outshine the actor in this sunshine yellow kurta set. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Talwar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And then, she turns to the other end of the spectrum -- refreshing simplicity in Kerala-style sari. 

 

IMAGE: Take white, drop in a hint of black and let the magic happen. 

 

IMAGE: This girl uses her eyes as a talwar. Being pretty comes naturally to her and she can pull off the Mallu penne style effortlessly.   

 

IMAGE: If 'feeling like a Gulaab Jamun' was a pic! In shades of yellow, peach and silver, this gulabo could easily pass off as a mithai

 

IMAGE: In summertime, she wears a bikini in the shade of the evening sky. 

 

IMAGE: 'Is it Gen Z enough?' she asks as she has fun with black.

Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?
Is Mira Kapoor The Hottest Star Wife?
Why Kajal Is Fashion's Darling
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 VALID, RULES SC
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow

