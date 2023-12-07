Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?

Sheetal Massey's maternity wear is as cheerful as the mamma-to-be herself is.

She believes one can still experiment with cute outfits while dressing for a different shape.

During festivals, Sheetal happily turns to traditional wear and doesn't mind looking like a kaju katli in her silver vark-inspired outfits.

Currently, her style is anything that makes her smile.

IMAGE: A flowing yellow silhouette is the perfect outfit for Sheetal who is 'growing and glowing at the same time'.

She is the kind of to-be mom who's not afraid to step out for a date, a fun occasion, a party or a wedding, even if it means she needs to drape a silk sari. Hubby Vikrant Massey -- whose 12th Fail has received a lot of love -- follows suit.

IMAGE: She has been treating us to a weekly dose of her impeccable style.

IMAGE: The 'mama in the making' wears a sweet white schiffli dress as she enjoys soothing moments by the sea.

IMAGE: A smile always the best accessory one can wear.

IMAGE: When she feels 'cute but exhausted', she turns to sheer.

Even without make-up, she is as radiant as ever.

IMAGE: Maxi dresses aren't her only option and Sheetal dials up maternity glam in a knee-length cotton dress that's as lovely as she is.

IMAGE: When in doubt, she turns to a salwar suit and makes sure Vikrant matches her traditional vibe.