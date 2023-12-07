News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?

Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: December 07, 2023 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sheetal Massey's maternity wear is as cheerful as the mamma-to-be herself is. 

She believes one can still experiment with cute outfits while dressing for a different shape.

During festivals, Sheetal happily turns to traditional wear and doesn't mind looking like a kaju katli in her silver vark-inspired outfits.

Currently, her style is anything that makes her smile.    

IMAGE: A flowing yellow silhouette is the perfect outfit for Sheetal who is 'growing and glowing at the same time'.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is the kind of to-be mom who's not afraid to step for a date, a fun occasion, a party or a wedding, even if it means she needs to drape a silk sari.
Hubby Vikrant Massey -- whose 12th Fail has received a lot of love -- follows suit. 

 

IMAGE: She has been treating us to a weekly dose of her impeccable style.

 

IMAGE: The 'mama in the making' wears a sweet white schiffli dress as she enjoys soothing moments by the sea. 

 

IMAGE: A smile always the best accessory one can wear.

 

IMAGE: When she feels 'cute but exhausted', she turns to sheer. 
Even without make-up, she is as radiant as ever.    

 

IMAGE: Maxi dresses aren't her only option and Sheetal dials up maternity glam in a knee-length cotton dress that's as lovely as she is. 

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, she turns to a salwar suit and makes sure Vikrant matches her traditional vibe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'
Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'
Kajal's Styles: Pregnancy Can Be Fun!
Kajal's Styles: Pregnancy Can Be Fun!
Stylish yet comfy! Anushka's maternity looks
Stylish yet comfy! Anushka's maternity looks
New biz to boost growth momentum of Tata Consumer
New biz to boost growth momentum of Tata Consumer
Indian Managers Are Conquering The World
Indian Managers Are Conquering The World
Mohanlal Looks Smashing!
Mohanlal Looks Smashing!
Is The Congress Doomed?
Is The Congress Doomed?

More like this

How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing

How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing

Disha Parmar: Fairy Tale Mommy-To-Be!

Disha Parmar: Fairy Tale Mommy-To-Be!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances