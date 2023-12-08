Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE

Two star kids. Both equally stylish. Both making their on-screen debut on OTT in a film that everyone is talking about.
But you can vote for just one.
Choose between Suhana Khan or Khushi Kapoor -- who play Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively -- in The Archies.
Tell us whose style works for you by taking the poll at the bottom of the page.
Khushi Kapoor is a huge fan of neutrals.
She tends to lean towards minimal outfits and teams it with standout make-up.
The actor can perk things up on festive occasions but her off-duty fashion is mostly denims and fitted tops.
Trust her to devise her own look and come up with something that will stop you in your tracks.
Let's look at Suhana Khan now.
Has she ever struggled with a bad fashion day? We doubt it.
Figure-hugging top.
Cat eye sunglasses.
Louis Vuitton handbag.
Glossy lips.
SRK's princess is a chalta-phirta high-end brand ambassador. But no one's complaining.
Khushi or Suhana, who will you vote for?