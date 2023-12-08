Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE

Two star kids. Both equally stylish. Both making their on-screen debut on OTT in a film that everyone is talking about.

But you can vote for just one.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy maybelline_ind/Instagram



Choose between Suhana Khan or Khushi Kapoor -- who play Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively -- in The Archies.

Tell us whose style works for you by taking the poll at the bottom of the page.

IMAGE: Khushi wings it in sheer and an interesting shade of green.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram



Khushi Kapoor is a huge fan of neutrals.

She tends to lean towards minimal outfits and teams it with standout make-up.

The actor can perk things up on festive occasions but her off-duty fashion is mostly denims and fitted tops.

Trust her to devise her own look and come up with something that will stop you in your tracks.

IMAGE: She can give you a masterclass on how to wear black.



IMAGE: Like a rajkumari seated on her throne, Khushi embraces her inner desi in pink.

Let's look at Suhana Khan now.

Has she ever struggled with a bad fashion day? We doubt it.

Figure-hugging top.

Cat eye sunglasses.

Louis Vuitton handbag.

Glossy lips.

SRK's princess is a chalta-phirta high-end brand ambassador. But no one's complaining.

IMAGE: Suhana's dressed for comfort and style in envy-inducing casual wear.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram



IMAGE: Cutouts are Suhana's BFFs and she sends hot vibes in this ruched number.

IMAGE: For Suhana, skin is in, even in winter. The Archies actor offers a minimalistic take on faux fur.

IMAGE: Suhana's denim shorts show off her perfect pins.

She's got the kind of figure that will make women everywhere jealous.

Khushi or Suhana, who will you vote for?