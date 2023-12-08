News
Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE

By REDIFF STYLE
December 08, 2023
Two star kids. Both equally stylish. Both making their on-screen debut on OTT in a film that everyone is talking about. 

But you can vote for just one.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy maybelline_ind/Instagram

Choose between Suhana Khan or Khushi Kapoor -- who play Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively -- in The Archies.

Tell us whose style works for you by taking the poll at the bottom of the page.  

IMAGE: Khushi wings it in sheer and an interesting shade of green. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor is a huge fan of neutrals. 

She tends to lean towards minimal outfits and teams it with standout make-up. 

The actor can perk things up on festive occasions but her off-duty fashion is mostly denims and fitted tops. 

Trust her to devise her own look and come up with something that will stop you in your tracks. 

IMAGE: She can give you a masterclass on how to wear black. 

 

IMAGE: While this outfit also had black, it was paired with a chocolate brown trench coat.
And brown, ladies and gentlemen, is the new black

 

IMAGE: Like a rajkumari seated on her throne, Khushi embraces her inner desi in pink. 

 

Let's look at Suhana Khan now.

Has she ever struggled with a bad fashion day? We doubt it. 

Figure-hugging top. 

Cat eye sunglasses. 

Louis Vuitton handbag. 

Glossy lips. 

SRK's princess is a chalta-phirta high-end brand ambassador. But no one's complaining.  

IMAGE: Suhana's dressed for comfort and style in envy-inducing casual wear. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cutouts are Suhana's BFFs and she sends hot vibes in this ruched number. 

 

IMAGE: For Suhana, skin is in, even in winter. The Archies actor offers a minimalistic take on faux fur. 

 

IMAGE: Suhana's denim shorts show off her perfect pins.
She's got the kind of figure that will make women everywhere jealous. 

Khushi or Suhana, who will you vote for? 

