Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Mira Kapoor The Hottest Star Wife?

Is Mira Kapoor The Hottest Star Wife?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 01, 2023 12:35 IST
Mira Kapoor likes to 'keep it real' -- be it at home or with her fashion choices. 

'Beauty,' she says, 'is my jam'. 

White, black and brown are her go-to colours but, of late, she has been rocking the laddoo-wala peela shade too. 

When she steps out wearing red, it feels like 'galli mein chand nikhla'.

While there are times Mira borrows outfits from friends or hubby dearest, she never forgets to add on her personal swag and confidence.   

IMAGE: Mira barely has an imperfect fashion moment. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Blushing in white, she enjoys a sun-kissed morning. 

 

IMAGE: He rules her heart and she rules the fashion charts. 

 

IMAGE: When Shahid and Mira met David Beckham, their shared childhood crush, everyone noticed their sizzling chemistry. 

 

IMAGE: An escape to the Pink City calls for an all-linen moment.  

 

IMAGE: The 'wild child' unleashes her love for black. 

 

IMAGE: Mira 'throwing shade' in a knitted beige top. 

 

IMAGE: Mom, star wife, wellness enthusiast, Ayurveda junkie... she wears many hats. 

 

IMAGE: When you wear white and black because you are visiting 'a heritage Singaporean Black & White House'. 

