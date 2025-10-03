HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Want To Study MBA At IIFM?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
1 Minute Read
October 03, 2025 13:34 IST

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy MART PRODUCTION/Pexels

What is it about?

The Indian Institute of Forest Management is inviting applications from aspiring management graduates to apply for its various MBA programmes.

Admissions are open for the following two-year full-time residential programmes:

  • MBA in forestry management
  • MBA in sustainability management
  • MBA in sustainable development
  • MBA in development and sustainable finance

Who can apply

Candidates with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ST) in graduation can apply.

How to apply

To apply for the above programmes, applicants have to apply through CAT 2025/XAT 2026/MAT 2025 and Feb 2026/CMAT 2025 and 2026.

Contact details

Interested students can apply online on www.iifrm.ac.in/admission

For additional details, you can contact admission@iifm.ac.in

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

