Want To Study MBA Or MS Abroad?

Shakila: My son has completed his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from SSN College.

He wants to do his masters abroad.

Which country and branch would be great for him?

For a mechanical engineering graduate from SSN, good countries for MS are Germany, Canada, USA and Australia. They all provide strong engineering programmes and job opportunities.

Branches like mechanical design, robotics, automotive engineering or manufacturing are great options.

If he's interested in tech crossover, data analytics or AI applied to mechanical fields is promising too.

Choose wisely based on your son's interest and job goals.

Anonymous: Hi Sir, is it better to study computer science in lower-tier colleges or study other courses in top colleges like RV, MSRIT, PES if I want to study further, like MS or MBA abroad?

If your goal is to go abroad for an MS or an MBA, here’s a simple way to look at it:

If you're interested in computer science and you're confident about doing well (projects, internships, coding skills), then even a lower-tier college is okay because for an MS abroad, your skills, GRE, SOP and projects matter more than your college name.

But if you're not fully sure about CS or just want a strong overall profile and exposure, then choosing a top college (like RV, MSRIT, PES) even with a different branch can be smarter.

These colleges give better brand value, peer group, placements and support for study abroad planning.

Anonymous: The US visa application for 2025 MS programmes has not opened yet. What are the other options?

If US visas for MS are not available in 2025, consider applying to countries like Canada, Australia, Germany or the Netherlands for your master's.

These countries have good universities, easier visa processes and growing tech/job markets.

You can also explore online MS programmes from reputed universities. Keep your options open and plan accordingly.

