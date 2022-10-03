Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris

Meet the Indians who rocked the Business of Fashion's 500 Gala at Paris Fashion Week.
IMAGE: It's only fitting for Louis Vuitton's first Indian brand ambassador Deepika Padukone
to be dressed in the French luxury house from head to toe.
Deepika got creative in a look that flawlessly combined a criss-cross top from the LS 2023 Cruise Show, multi-pocket high-waist trousers, a tweed bomber and platform pumps with a silver-tone zip around the outsole. The winged eyeliner, pale pink lips and deep red nails worked well together.
A few hours ago, post the event, it was revealed that Deepika is Cartier's newest ambassador.Photographs: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Model Neelam Gill
cut an elegant figure in a floor-sweeping gold maxi dress.
IMAGE: British Designer Supriya Lele ditched the long-length gown for a sleek, chic halter-neck LBD that showed skin, without being too overpowering.
IMAGE: Karishma Swali of JADE was there as well, serving business-like vibes in a lace dress, paired with a fitted blazer.
IMAGE: If you looked past Kylie Jenner's towering figure clad in lace, you'll notice Imran Amed, founder and CEO, The Business of Fashion, who made this event possible.
IMAGE: Imran, flanked by supermodel Karlie Kloss and plus-size influencer Ashley Graham, is 'Canadian by birth, Indian by ethnicity, East African by heritage and Londoner by choice.