Rediff.com  » Getahead » Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris

Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: October 03, 2022 14:58 IST
Meet the Indians who rocked the Business of Fashion's 500 Gala at Paris Fashion Week.

IMAGE: It's only fitting for Louis Vuitton's first Indian brand ambassador Deepika Padukone to be dressed in the French luxury house from head to toe.
Deepika got creative in a look that flawlessly combined a criss-cross top from the LS 2023 Cruise Show, multi-pocket high-waist trousers, a tweed bomber and platform pumps with a silver-tone zip around the outsole. The winged eyeliner, pale pink lips and deep red nails worked well together.
A few hours ago, post the event, it was revealed that Deepika is Cartier's newest ambassador.
Photographs: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Model Neelam Gill cut an elegant figure in a floor-sweeping gold maxi dress.

 

IMAGE: British Designer Supriya Lele ditched the long-length gown for a sleek, chic halter-neck LBD that showed skin, without being too overpowering.

 

IMAGE: Karishma Swali of JADE was there as well, serving business-like vibes in a lace dress, paired with a fitted blazer.

 

IMAGE: If you looked past Kylie Jenner's towering figure clad in lace, you'll notice Imran Amed, founder and CEO, The Business of Fashion, who made this event possible.

 

IMAGE: Imran, flanked by supermodel Karlie Kloss and plus-size influencer Ashley Graham, is 'Canadian by birth, Indian by ethnicity, East African by heritage and Londoner by choice.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See
PIX: At GQ's Best Dressed Party
How Designer Vaishali S Wooed Milan
Cong bars office-bearers from campaigning in prez poll
LOVE GURU: Is my boyfriend bored of me?
India aim to sort out bowling woes in final SA T20
Sonia to join Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 6
