Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris

Meet the Indians who rocked the Business of Fashion's 500 Gala at Paris Fashion Week.

Deepika Padukone to be dressed in the French luxury house from head to toe.

Deepika got creative in a look that flawlessly combined a criss-cross top from the LS 2023 Cruise Show, multi-pocket high-waist trousers, a tweed bomber and platform pumps with a silver-tone zip around the outsole. The winged eyeliner, pale pink lips and deep red nails worked well together.

A few hours ago, post the event, it was revealed that Deepika is Cartier's newest ambassador.

Photographs: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model Neelam Gill cut an elegant figure in a floor-sweeping gold maxi dress.

IMAGE: British Designer Supriya Lele ditched the long-length gown for a sleek, chic halter-neck LBD that showed skin, without being too overpowering.

IMAGE: Karishma Swali of JADE was there as well, serving business-like vibes in a lace dress, paired with a fitted blazer.

IMAGE: If you looked past Kylie Jenner's towering figure clad in lace, you'll notice Imran Amed, founder and CEO, The Business of Fashion, who made this event possible.

IMAGE: Imran, flanked by supermodel Karlie Kloss and plus-size influencer Ashley Graham, is 'Canadian by birth, Indian by ethnicity, East African by heritage and Londoner by choice.