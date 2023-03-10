News
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 10, 2023 17:02 IST
Goldilocks curls. Coral outfit. Floral cape-worthy sarong. Sanya Malhotra's beach style game is stronger than ever. 

Her flattering, simple, sexier-than-a-bikini, summer-ready outfit will take you from Mumbai to the Maldives in a fraction of a second. 

IMAGE: That, Sanya, is simply peachy!
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Can you think of a better way to look fabulously chic while stepping out for a pool party? 
The meandering cape is perfect for your honeymoon or fun holiday.  

 

IMAGE: Yup, she dances as well :)

 

 

 

IMAGE: The underwire bra is gaining acceptance and pretty pastel prints will never run out of style. 

 

IMAGE: Yoga by the beach? No problem!

 

IMAGE: The flirtatious collection offers the perfect opportunity to inject dainty floral prints, a bit of colour, wild zig-zag straps and cutouts into your summer wardrobe.

 

IMAGE: Meet Sukriti Grover of Sukriti & Aakriti, the creative powerhouse behind the playful ensembles. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
