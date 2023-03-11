News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Niharika Made Headlines At Fashion Week

How Niharika Made Headlines At Fashion Week

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 11, 2023 17:49 IST
Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, John Legend....

You name any celebrity and chances are high she's collaborated with them on a project.

Niharika NM, the digital comedienne, who rocketed to fame during the pandemic, has been to Cannes, even appeared on the finale of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and garnered a steady Instagram base of 3.2 million in just half a decade.

The Bengaluru-born management graduate turned YouTuber recently made a splash on the LFW runway in aamchi Mumbai, a place she has just shifted to from LA.

Can you guess who she walked for?

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: Niharika NM (Nothing Much) became Niharika MM (Much Much) when opened the show for designer Sameer Madan with plenty of aplomb in a pearly-white figure-embracing textured dress.
Over it she wore a jacket in the same shade but with a leopard-printed zipper belt that was the focal point of the outfit.
 
 

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: Accents of red joined the white, via lips and nails.

 

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: Titled Untamed, Sameer's collection was about repackaging a medley of vintage elements into a sleek new avatar.
There were lots of reds, blacks, whites and animal spots.

 

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: High-waisted slit skirts in jazzy colours bursting with sequins were paired with tops featuring feather detailing, winged eye makeup...
They reminded us of a golden, forgotten Karz-Disco Dancer-Namak Halal era in Bollywood when pompous, flashy fashion was in vogue and stars gyrated through dance numbers shimmering in rainbow hues to tunes like Jawani Janeman and Raat Baaki.

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: She could tame a tiger in her bold leather hot shorts and pizazzy top.

 

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: This lascivious printed monokini is for pool-side dos, intimate parties and for cheering up your spouse at the end of an evening. Wicked, wicked.

 

Niharika NM for Sameer Madan

IMAGE: Wild Things: Models in jungle prints prowled back on the stage at the end with their designer, who gave off circus ringmaster vibes.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
