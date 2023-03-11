Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?

What happens when a GenNext designer meets his GenNext muse?
It's time for Chapter 2!
Deepit Chugh, founder of Line Outline, made his debut at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2021 with Chapter 1.
Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishaan Khattar and Ayushmann Khurrana like wearing his designs.
His avant garde styles have also found takers among glamorous women like Karishma Tanna, Neha Dhupia and Genelia Deshmukh.
The talented designer returned to present his latest creations at the on-going LFW x FDCI fashion week in Maximum City.
The ready-to-wear brand -- titled Chapter 2 -- showcased edgy designs aimed at the modern desi.