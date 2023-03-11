Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?

What happens when a GenNext designer meets his GenNext muse?

It's time for Chapter 2!

Deepit Chugh, founder of Line Outline, made his debut at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2021 with Chapter 1.

Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishaan Khattar and Ayushmann Khurrana like wearing his designs.

His avant garde styles have also found takers among glamorous women like Karishma Tanna, Neha Dhupia and Genelia Deshmukh.

The talented designer returned to present his latest creations at the on-going LFW x FDCI fashion week in Maximum City.

The ready-to-wear brand -- titled Chapter 2 -- showcased edgy designs aimed at the modern desi.

IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari, the charming curly haired heartthrob from Dil Dosti Dance and, more recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi was Deepit's showstopper.

IMAGE: While the cutout blazer did give us a sneak peek at the dancer-actor's toned abs, the tassels and black pop-out sleeves were a tad distracting.

IMAGE: Any takers for this minimal, barely-there top with its snazzy pockets? Maybe Ranveer Singh's stylist should bookmark this!

IMAGE: Denim blue, indigo blue, deep blue... While styles played with each other, the shade stayed true.

IMAGE: Deepit, clearly, is stoked by the response.