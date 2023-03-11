News
Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?

Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 11, 2023 18:25 IST
What happens when a GenNext designer meets his GenNext muse?

It's time for Chapter 2!

Deepit Chugh, founder of Line Outline, made his debut at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2021 with Chapter 1.

Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishaan Khattar and Ayushmann Khurrana like wearing his designs.

His avant garde styles have also found takers among glamorous women like Karishma Tanna, Neha Dhupia and Genelia Deshmukh.

The talented designer returned to present his latest creations at the on-going LFW x FDCI fashion week in Maximum City.

The ready-to-wear brand -- titled Chapter 2 -- showcased edgy designs aimed at the modern desi.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Shantanu Maheshwari for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari, the charming curly haired heartthrob from Dil Dosti Dance and, more recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi was Deepit's showstopper.
 

Shantanu Maheshwari for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

IMAGE: While the cutout blazer did give us a sneak peek at the dancer-actor's toned abs, the tassels and black pop-out sleeves were a tad distracting.
 
 

Shantanu Maheshwari for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

IMAGE: Any takers for this minimal, barely-there top with its snazzy pockets? Maybe Ranveer Singh's stylist should bookmark this!
 

Shantanu Maheshwari for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

IMAGE: Denim blue, indigo blue, deep blue... While styles played with each other, the shade stayed true.
 

Shantanu Maheshwari for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

IMAGE: Deepit, clearly, is stoked by the response.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
