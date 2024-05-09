Keerthy Is A Real Charmer!

Actor-producer Menaka and producer G Suresh Kumar's daughter Keerthy Suresh is a 'golden girl' who has been 'adding some royalty to her feed'.

A goodwill brand ambassador for the women's team of the Kerala Cricket Association, she is a charmer who can essentially do no wrong when it comes to fashion.

She has let go of her girl-next-door image and has embraced an edgy style that definitely suits her personality.

Her playful attitude towards dressing will bring a smile to your face.

IMAGE: Who needs a gulabi sari when you have a fuchsia gown that gives off hot girl vibes?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

IMAGE: Doesn't she look straight out of a Yash Chopra movie in this yellow salwar suit?

IMAGE: That's what a green chequered dress and a pair of white sneakers can do for you :)

IMAGE: Her silk saris are, to say the least, stunning!

IMAGE: Sometimes, all a white tee needs is a great smile.

IMAGE: Like mother, like daughter! Keerthy rocks a floral pantsuit as she poses with her mom, whose love for saris the actor has inherited.