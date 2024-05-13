Sweet 'n' Spicy Ankita

Bold. Gutsy. Oh-so-chic. Pyaar Ke Do Naam's Ankita Sahu is a desi girl at heart who knows how to sizzle in western wear.

She is on a 'mission to shine' and her printed dresses make summer look hot.

While the actor loves to let her feminine side stand out in glam outfits, she feels 'simplicity is the ultimate form of elegance'.

For her, 'confidence breeds beauty'; she's 'fearless and fabulous' every day.

IMAGE: 'Glam never takes a day off' in Ankita's life.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ankita Sahu/Instagram

IMAGE: She's got a soft spot for the colour blue.

IMAGE: There she goes, playing the adorable fashionista in her favourite shade.

IMAGE: She is the picture of sophisticated chic in these chocolate brown separates, teamed with a fitted blazer.

IMAGE: She piles on the style for a rick ride.

IMAGE: Ankita's got a never-ending love story with florals.

IMAGE: The actor stays cool in a Lucknowi cotton kurta.

IMAGE: She's ready to dance the night away.

IMAGE: A simple, stunning summer dress is just what Ankita is in the mood for.