News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sweet 'n' Spicy Ankita

Sweet 'n' Spicy Ankita

By REDIFF STYLE
May 13, 2024 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bold. Gutsy. Oh-so-chic. Pyaar Ke Do Naam's Ankita Sahu is a desi girl at heart who knows how to sizzle in western wear.   

She is on a 'mission to shine' and her printed dresses make summer look hot.

While the actor loves to let her feminine side stand out in glam outfits, she feels 'simplicity is the ultimate form of elegance'. 

For her, 'confidence breeds beauty'; she's 'fearless and fabulous' every day.  

IMAGE: 'Glam never takes a day off' in Ankita's life. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ankita Sahu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's got a soft spot for the colour blue. 

 

IMAGE: There she goes, playing the adorable fashionista in her favourite shade. 

 

IMAGE: She is the picture of sophisticated chic in these chocolate brown separates, teamed with a fitted blazer. 

 

IMAGE: She piles on the style for a rick ride. 

 

IMAGE: Ankita's got a never-ending love story with florals. 

 

IMAGE: The actor stays cool in a Lucknowi cotton kurta.  

 

IMAGE: She's ready to dance the night away. 

 

IMAGE: A simple, stunning summer dress is just what Ankita is in the mood for.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Keerthy Is A Real Charmer!
Keerthy Is A Real Charmer!
How Pretty Is Heli!
How Pretty Is Heli!
Nazia Is Such A Hottie
Nazia Is Such A Hottie
IPL: 'RCB have switched on the attacking mode'
IPL: 'RCB have switched on the attacking mode'
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her
Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her

More like this

The Hottest Moms In Town

The Hottest Moms In Town

What You'd Want To Steal From Aaditi

What You'd Want To Steal From Aaditi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances