HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Bollywood's Stylish Siblings!

Bollywood's Stylish Siblings!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 13:12 IST

x

As India readies for the Raksha Bandhan festival, here's a look at Bollywood celebs celebrating brother-sister love... albeit in style.

Aryan Khan

IMAGE: The Khan siblings -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam -- nail cool casual. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: As do Kiara and Mishaal Advani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mishaal Advani/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: It's a special rakhi festival for fashion influencer Alanna and her younger brother, Ahaan Panday. While Alanna did her first reality show, The Tribe, Ahaan is celebrating the love the box office has given his debut film, Saiyaara. Don't they look cute in white? Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Draped in trad yet playful, that's Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan for you. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Jackets are their jam as Athiya and Ahan Shetty turn the cricket field into their personal runway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Janvhi Kapoor

IMAGE: Formal evening out? Janvhi, Arjun and Khushi Kapoor have you covered. Photograph: Kind courtesy Instagram

 

Arjun Kapoor

IMAGE: Planning to go the desi route? Not to worry. Anshula and Arjun Kapoor show the way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi and Dalmitra Chhillar go for prints and pastels with a dash of chill! Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

>>MORE FESTIVE FASHION

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
How To Dress According To Your Zodiac Sign
How To Dress According To Your Zodiac Sign
How To Dress Based On Numerology
How To Dress Based On Numerology

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

6 Unique Handloom Products. They Are Not Saris

webstory image 3

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

VIDEOS

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global1:37

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter list fraud'13:17

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter...

Kajol steals the spotlight in Mumbai with glamorous new hairstyle and stunning look!1:14

Kajol steals the spotlight in Mumbai with glamorous new...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV