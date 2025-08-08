Bollywood's Stylish Siblings!

As India readies for the Raksha Bandhan festival, here's a look at Bollywood celebs celebrating brother-sister love... albeit in style.

IMAGE: The Khan siblings -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam -- nail cool casual. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: As do Kiara and Mishaal Advani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mishaal Advani/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram IMAGE: It's a special rakhi festival for fashion influencer Alanna and her younger brother, Ahaan Panday. While Alanna did her first reality show, The Tribe , Ahaan is celebrating the love the box office has given his debut film, Saiyaara . Don't they look cute in white?

IMAGE: Draped in trad yet playful, that's Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan for you. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Jackets are their jam as Athiya and Ahan Shetty turn the cricket field into their personal runway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Formal evening out? Janvhi, Arjun and Khushi Kapoor have you covered. Photograph: Kind courtesy Instagram

IMAGE: Planning to go the desi route? Not to worry. Anshula and Arjun Kapoor show the way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi and Dalmitra Chhillar go for prints and pastels with a dash of chill! Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

