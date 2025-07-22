How To Dress Based On Numerology

Numerology + fashion? Now that’s a jodi made by the stars!

Numerology says your birth number holds the key to the colours and looks that light you up -- and maybe even bring a little extra luck.

And here's how you find your birth number.

Take the day you were born and add the digits.

Example: Born on March 24? 2 + 4 = Boom. You’re a Number 6.

Each number has its own vibe, colour palette and aesthetic. Which means: Mood = aligned. Aura = glowing. Insta feed = fire.

And yes, we’ve got celeb inspo to show how the stars wear their numbers well.

IMAGE: People who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th are ruled by Sun, who is the ruler or the king as per numerology.

Colours like golden yellow, ruby red and metallics match the royal theme, finished with some lavish detailing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

IMAGE: Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th are ruled by the Moon, the queen as per numerology.

Think comfort dressing, feminine and artsy fashion which mimic the cyclical nature of Earth's only natural satellite or pastels which have the calming vibe of a radiant Luna in the night sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: Those who are born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th are ruled by Jupiter, who is the guru or mentor as per numerology.

Funky fashion and bright colours, especially lemon yellow or orange, go well with this birth number which is considered optimistic and fun-loving.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st are ruled by Rahu, the north node of the Moon or Uranus as per western numerology.

They are characterised by their edgy, out-of-the-box and innovative thoughts.

They look best in dark colours like navy blue, electric blue or purple shades which give a mysterious vibe!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Number 5 is one of the most prominent birth numbers (born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd). Some of the successful stars who belong to these numbers include Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kangana Ranaut and Sreeleela.

Ruled by Mercury, this number is associated with business, communication and the material world. This planet blesses them with intelligence and attention to detail.

Green-based colours and gemstones like emeralds are most suitable for them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Birth number 6 is considered one of the luckiest in numerology.

People born on the 6th, 15th, 24th are ruled by Venus -- the planet of beauty, luxury and refinement.

Soft romantic hues like pink, white and iridescence are best matches for them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Number 7 is related to detachment and is ruled by the south node of the Moon, Ketu or Neptune as per western astrology.

People born on the 7th, 16th or 25th love originality, mystery and creativity when it comes to fashion.

They also have a fetish for shoes as Ketu rules over feet and roots in astrology.

Smokey greys, burgundy or earthy colours are recommended for them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: The heavenly body associated with hardships, justice and karma, Saturn rules over people who are born on born on the 8th, 17th, 26th.

Serious and classy colours like black and blue are most commonly associated with this outer planet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

IMAGE: Number 9 is ruled by Mars. The red planet is associated with completing cycles and taking bold action.

Sensual reds, pinks and berry shades suit Martians like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

