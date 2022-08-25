Bhumi's FUN Desi Avatar

This week's celebrity style was all about bold fashion.

Aishwarya Sushmita embraced the Barbiecore trend and Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in an ab-baring outfit.

Mrunal Thakur demonstrated the power of wearing just one colour and Sonali Bendre brought a touch of art to her wardrobe.

Vaani Kapoor paid tribute to red, florals and desi wear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

Aishwarya Sushmita is the latest celeb to jump onto the Barbiecore bandwagon.

She showcased her toned abs in a simple but stunning hot pink halter-neck tube top and flared trousers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

If you have great abs, flaunt them.

That's just what Bhumi Pednekar did in a three-piece outfit that showed off a printed skirt with a thigh slit, a backless top and a mustard yellow jacket.

She rounded it off with red nails, heels with metallic chains and a stunning choker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's monochromatic blue separates hit just the right buttons when it came to style and comfort.

The lace-up black shoes were a nice touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre proved that adding art to your outfit is never a bad decision.

Her printed pantsuit was understated and very, very stylish.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor stunned in a red floral printed Ridhi Mehta kurta-pajama set, which she paired with black heels.

Glossy lips, oversized studs and she was ready to go.