Bhumi's FUN Desi Avatar

This week's celebrity style was all about bold fashion.
Aishwarya Sushmita embraced the Barbiecore trend and Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in an ab-baring outfit.
Mrunal Thakur demonstrated the power of wearing just one colour and Sonali Bendre brought a touch of art to her wardrobe.
Vaani Kapoor paid tribute to red, florals and desi wear.
Aishwarya Sushmita is the latest celeb to jump onto the Barbiecore bandwagon.
She showcased her toned abs in a simple but stunning hot pink halter-neck tube top and flared trousers.
If you have great abs, flaunt them.
That's just what Bhumi Pednekar did in a three-piece outfit that showed off a printed skirt with a thigh slit, a backless top and a mustard yellow jacket.
She rounded it off with red nails, heels with metallic chains and a stunning choker.
Mrunal Thakur's monochromatic blue separates hit just the right buttons when it came to style and comfort.
The lace-up black shoes were a nice touch.
Sonali Bendre proved that adding art to your outfit is never a bad decision.
Her printed pantsuit was understated and very, very stylish.
Vaani Kapoor stunned in a red floral printed Ridhi Mehta kurta-pajama set, which she paired with black heels.
Glossy lips, oversized studs and she was ready to go.