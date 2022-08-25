News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bhumi's FUN Desi Avatar

Bhumi's FUN Desi Avatar

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: August 26, 2022 09:43 IST
This week's celebrity style was all about bold fashion.

Aishwarya Sushmita embraced the Barbiecore trend and Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in an ab-baring outfit. 

Mrunal Thakur demonstrated the power of wearing just one colour and Sonali Bendre brought a touch of art to her wardrobe. 

Vaani Kapoor paid tribute to red, florals and desi wear.  

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

Aishwarya Sushmita is the latest celeb to jump onto the Barbiecore bandwagon. 
She showcased her toned abs in a simple but stunning hot pink halter-neck tube top and flared trousers.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

If you have great abs, flaunt them.
That's just what Bhumi Pednekar did in a three-piece outfit that showed off a printed skirt with a thigh slit, a backless top and a mustard yellow jacket. 
She rounded it off with red nails, heels with metallic chains and a stunning choker. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's monochromatic blue separates hit just the right buttons when it came to style and comfort. 
The lace-up black shoes were a nice touch. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre proved that adding art to your outfit is never a bad decision. 
Her printed pantsuit was understated and very, very stylish.  
  

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor stunned in a red floral printed Ridhi Mehta kurta-pajama set, which she paired with black heels. 
Glossy lips, oversized studs and she was ready to go. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
