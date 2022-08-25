News
Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!

Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 25, 2022 09:15 IST
South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran's memorable fashion moments in the traditional Indian drape will inspire you.

Don't forget to bookmark your favourite look for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

 
IMAGE: There's something magical about a sari, especially when it is teamed with the right accessories. 
Anupama's Instagram timeline is proof of her love affair with the six yard drape. 
Here, she wears a lovely Pochampally sari, whose green body is accentuated with a red and gold border.
She ditches the trendy choker for a long necklace and matching earrings.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: There's no season to wear a zari sari, really. 
Anupama shows us how to have fun with a cutout blouse when sticking to a classic silk sari. 
The purple bindi matches both the blouse and the sari's border. 

 

 
IMAGE: A plain monochrome sari can have its moment when paired with a contrasting black blouse and matching bangles. 

 

 
IMAGE: The poster girl of the Indian drape, Anupama has been focusing the spotlight on the sari; she has one for every occasion.
Giving the heavy zari saris a miss, she rocks the modern look in a lightweight ruffled floral number and matching blouse.  

 

 
IMAGE: Anupama makes a case for the everyday sari in this black-and-white printed silhouette. 
The lovely Ikat handbag is a nice touch. 

 

 
IMAGE: What's prettier -- Anupama's smile or the sheer pastel green silhouette?
We think they're both equally stunning, as are the embroidered blouse and statement earrings.  

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
