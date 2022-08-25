Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!

South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran's memorable fashion moments in the traditional Indian drape will inspire you.

Don't forget to bookmark your favourite look for Ganesh Chaturthi.

IMAGE: There's something magical about a sari, especially when it is teamed with the right accessories.

Anupama's Instagram timeline is proof of her love affair with the six yard drape.

Here, she wears a lovely Pochampally sari, whose green body is accentuated with a red and gold border.

She ditches the trendy choker for a long necklace and matching earrings.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: There's no season to wear a zari sari, really.

Anupama shows us how to have fun with a cutout blouse when sticking to a classic silk sari.

The purple bindi matches both the blouse and the sari's border.

IMAGE: A plain monochrome sari can have its moment when paired with a contrasting black blouse and matching bangles.

IMAGE: The poster girl of the Indian drape, Anupama has been focusing the spotlight on the sari; she has one for every occasion.

Giving the heavy zari saris a miss, she rocks the modern look in a lightweight ruffled floral number and matching blouse.

IMAGE: Anupama makes a case for the everyday sari in this black-and-white printed silhouette.

The lovely Ikat handbag is a nice touch.

IMAGE: What's prettier -- Anupama's smile or the sheer pastel green silhouette?

We think they're both equally stunning, as are the embroidered blouse and statement earrings.