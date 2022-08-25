What's Kareena Doing At A Car Show?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a head turner. On and off the screen. On and off the ramp. With or without makeup.

No wonder, when Mercedes-AMG decided to unveil its first-ever all-electric EQS 53 4Matic+ car in India with a fashion show, it was Kareena they wanted as their showstopper.

Designer Kriti Tula ensured her designs were environmentally friendly as well and showcased only upcycled and recycled garments.

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kareena's the queen of style.

When the focus has to be on the outfits, she knows everything else needs to fade out.

And that includes accessories and makeup.

At the Mercedes fashion show, Kareena ensures the attention is firmly on this lovely recycled cotton jumpsuit.

She looks into the camera. And the camera beams right back at her.

PS: Note the shoes. Simple white sneakers that don't detract from the theme of the show.

Just a hint of the famed Kareena smile.

And a recycled denim bomber made from consumer waste that trails from her left hand.

With her hair captured in a neat bun, Kareena cuts an elegant figure.

Who do we look at? The car or the star?

Mix and match they say? Alesia Raut shows you how it's done, in patchwork style.

Pants don't need to be boring monochromes. Let sustainability inspire you to introduce exciting styles to your wardrobe.

Want to stand out in the crowd? That zero-waste jacket could be the answer.

Pinks. Purples. Red. A bright ode to Nature and a brighter doff to fashion and technology that protects Mother Earth.