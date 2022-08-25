News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Kareena Doing At A Car Show?

What's Kareena Doing At A Car Show?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
August 25, 2022 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a head turner. On and off the screen. On and off the ramp. With or without makeup.

No wonder, when Mercedes-AMG decided to unveil its first-ever all-electric EQS 53 4Matic+ car in India with a fashion show, it was Kareena they wanted as their showstopper.

Designer Kriti Tula ensured her designs were environmentally friendly as well and showcased only upcycled and recycled garments. 

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Kareena's the queen of style.

When the focus has to be on the outfits, she knows everything else needs to fade out.

And that includes accessories and makeup.

At the Mercedes fashion show, Kareena ensures the attention is firmly on this lovely recycled cotton jumpsuit. 

 

She looks into the camera. And the camera beams right back at her.

PS: Note the shoes. Simple white sneakers that don't detract from the theme of the show. 

 

Just a hint of the famed Kareena smile.

And a recycled denim bomber made from consumer waste that trails from her left hand. 

 

With her hair captured in a neat bun, Kareena cuts an elegant figure. 

 

Who do we look at? The car or the star?

 

Mix and match they say? Alesia Raut shows you how it's done, in patchwork style.  

 

Pants don't need to be boring monochromes. Let sustainability inspire you to introduce exciting styles to your wardrobe. 

 

Want to stand out in the crowd? That zero-waste jacket could be the answer. 

 

Pinks. Purples. Red. A bright ode to Nature and a brighter doff to fashion and technology that protects Mother Earth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Maitreyi's EXCITING Style Tips!
Maitreyi's EXCITING Style Tips!
Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!
Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari
AIFF elections: Bhutia files fresh nomination
AIFF elections: Bhutia files fresh nomination
When Jemmy Met Washy
When Jemmy Met Washy
PM security breach: SC panel blames Ferozepur SSP
PM security breach: SC panel blames Ferozepur SSP
Pak repeats call for joint probe into BrahMos misfire
Pak repeats call for joint probe into BrahMos misfire

More like this

Kapil Sharma's Masti On The Ramp

Kapil Sharma's Masti On The Ramp

Taapsee, Manushi, Tara Rock Hot Shorts

Taapsee, Manushi, Tara Rock Hot Shorts

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances