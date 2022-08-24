Maitreyi's EXCITING Style Tips!

Mindy Kaling's hit comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever was Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's first on-screen role ever.

The Tamilian-Canadian teen plays Devi Vishwakumar, an overachieving high school student with a short fuse, a tough mom and a major crush on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

Her awkward yet endearing portrayal of a first-generation Indian-American thrust her into the spotlight, and her Nineties' inspired outfits, loosely based on Mindy's style during her teenage years, became a trend of sorts.

Her look for Season 3 is more flirty and fun, but it's her dynamic off-duty style that has won our heart. It's charming, futuristic in parts, fashion-forward and vibrant.

Maitreyi is not afraid of colours and it's rare to see her in neutral shades. She has sported black -- after, of course, giving it her personal spin -- on a couple of occasions.

As the comedy-drama series returns for a final season, we round up some of Maitreyi's best off-screen looks.

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last year, Maitreyi attended the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in an upcycled Banarasi dress made out of brocade scraps by Ashwin Thiyagarajan.

Taapsee Pannu was later spotted wearing the same look (external link).

The multi-colour off-the-shoulder dress with a fitted bodice and pleated skirt was special because it highlighted Maitreyi's Indian roots.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

There was a time when the actress barely sported luxury brands but this look changed it all.

Maitreyi served a fashion-forward moment, dressed from head-to-toe in Fendi.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She stood out in a shining one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Photograph: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Time and again, Maitreyi has worn outfits that represent her ethnic sensibilities.

This look by Ashwin Thiyagarajan is modern but takes inspiration from tradition.

It features a sheer kurta paired with a black Banarasi brocade bralette and wide-legged brocade pants.

Don't miss the matching hint of gold on the stilettoes.



Photograph: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Her two-tone Monique Lhuillier gown offered the perfect slit though which she could show off her pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choo heels.

Photograph: Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images

Maitreyi loves to experiment with her hair as well; unlike her on-screen character, Devi, it's rare for her to be seen in the same hair-do.

She never lets go of her signature nose ring and loves to stack up earrings and finger rings.

This simple black satin gown featured a halter-neck strappy neckline and a thigh slit.

Photograph: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

The centre-parted hair, purple eye make-up, patterned Zimmermann dress and Mary Jane lavender pumps made her look like a doll on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Photograph: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

Maitreyi's latest obsession is short, flirty, feminine dresses.

Photograph: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

The actress' purple cutout full-sleeved dress with nude heels and cute ponytails brings out her girly charm.





Photograph: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

For those who haven't seen Maitreyi's on-screen character Devi, here's what her style looks like.