Pretty In Pink: Anushka, Tara, Samantha...

It's hot! It's pink!

What are we talking about?

The colour, of course.

Hot pink is reigning supreme due to the buzz created by the upcoming Barbie film.

B-Town seems inspired by the pretty pink outfits sported by the movie's star, Margot Robbie.

Here are some ways you can wear this lovely colour too.

IMAGE: Meet our desi Barbie girl Tara Sutaria who picked a hot pink bodice and mini skirt for a movie promotion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: The Kapoor sister dipped their toes in the colour trend.

Janhvi Kapoor slid her svelte figure into a hot pink mini dress.

Giving her company was sister Khushi who wowed in a baby pink gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Adah Sharma hit the right style notes in a pink blazer, teamed with white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani sizzled in a cutout pink dress with a high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma showed how to pull off the trend in an anarkali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soaked in the beauty of the Athirappilly Falls in a pink ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan suited up in pink brocade and gold heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna looked elegant in a hot pink hand-embroidered sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhruvi Panchal/Instagram