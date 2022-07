Pretty In Pink: Anushka, Tara, Samantha...

By Rediff Get Ahead

It's hot! It's pink!

What are we talking about?

The colour, of course.

Hot pink is reigning supreme due to the buzz created by the upcoming Barbie film.

B-Town seems inspired by the pretty pink outfits sported by the movie's star, Margot Robbie.

Here are some ways you can wear this lovely colour too.

IMAGE: Meet our desi Barbie girl Tara Sutaria who picked a hot pink bodice and mini skirt for a movie promotion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: The Kapoor sister dipped their toes in the colour trend.

Janhvi Kapoor slid her svelte figure into a hot pink mini dress.

Giving her company was sister Khushi who wowed in a baby pink gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Adah Sharma hit the right style notes in a pink blazer, teamed with white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani sizzled in a cutout pink dress with a high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma showed how to pull off the trend in an anarkali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soaked in the beauty of the Athirappilly Falls in a pink ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan suited up in pink brocade and gold heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna looked elegant in a hot pink hand-embroidered sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhruvi Panchal/Instagram