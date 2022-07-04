Pretty In Pink: Anushka, Tara, Samantha...

It's hot! It's pink!
What are we talking about?
The colour, of course.
Hot pink is reigning supreme due to the buzz created by the upcoming Barbie film.
B-Town seems inspired by the pretty pink outfits sported by the movie's star, Margot Robbie.
Here are some ways you can wear this lovely colour too.
IMAGE: Meet our desi Barbie girl Tara Sutaria who picked a hot pink bodice and mini skirt for a movie promotion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: The Kapoor sister dipped their toes in the colour trend.
Janhvi Kapoor slid her svelte figure into a hot pink mini dress.
Giving her company was sister Khushi who wowed in a baby pink gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Adah Sharma hit the right style notes in a pink blazer, teamed with white sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Kiara Advani sizzled in a cutout pink dress with a high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma showed how to pull off the trend in an anarkali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soaked in the beauty of the Athirappilly Falls in a pink ensemble.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan suited up in pink brocade and gold heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna looked elegant in a hot pink hand-embroidered sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhruvi Panchal/Instagram
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha sported an asymmetrical dress in the happy hue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram