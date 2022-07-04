News
Pretty In Pink: Anushka, Tara, Samantha...

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 04, 2022 10:37 IST
It's hot! It's pink! 

What are we talking about?

The colour, of course.

Hot pink is reigning supreme due to the buzz created by the upcoming Barbie film. 

B-Town seems inspired by the pretty pink outfits sported by the movie's star, Margot Robbie. 

Here are some ways you can wear this lovely colour too.  

 
IMAGE: Meet our desi Barbie girl Tara Sutaria who picked a hot pink bodice and mini skirt for a movie promotion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: The Kapoor sister dipped their toes in the colour trend. 
Janhvi Kapoor slid her svelte figure into a hot pink mini dress. 
Giving her company was sister Khushi who wowed in a baby pink gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Adah Sharma hit the right style notes in a pink blazer, teamed with white sneakers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Kiara Advani sizzled in a cutout pink dress with a high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma showed how to pull off the trend in an anarkali
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soaked in the beauty of the Athirappilly Falls in a pink ensemble.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan suited up in pink brocade and gold heels.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna looked elegant in a hot pink hand-embroidered sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhruvi Panchal/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha sported an asymmetrical dress in the happy hue. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

