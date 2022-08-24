Taapsee, Manushi, Tara Rock Hot Shorts

Shorts are a great way to show off your toned legs.

They're comfortable and perfect for vacays and off-duty dressing, especially as they come with pockets to hold your phone and wallet.

If you're working from home, they can be worn all week and on weekends too.

There was a time when bulky shorts were in, but now everyone in B-Town seems to be loving hot pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saaksha Kinni/Instagram

Printed shorts like the one Manushi Chhillar is wearing doesn't need to be reserved for casual events only.

You can wear them to a seaside party too.

When styled with fancy high heels and gold accessories, they make a great choice for cocktail parties as well.

Manushi chose to complete the look with a matching satin bustier and gold chain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saaksha Kinni/Instagram

Tara Sutaria's casually cool style will make you go 'wow'.

She opts for an acid wash denim patchwork coat, bustier and high waist pants.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's fun separates can be bookmarked for your next holiday.

The denim shorts, white bralette and shirt and square-rimmed sunglasses are perfectly trendy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Anushka Ranjan's floral shirt and khaki shorts are a combination that can't fail.

Dress it down with brown flip-flops and open tresses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Pallkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar gives you the perfect excuse to cover up on the beach with denim shorts.

The pink and blue combo is too good to ignore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

An all-black look doesn't need to be boring.

Take a cue from Taapsee Pannu and add a touch of red with your socks and lips for some drama.

Love those boots too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Think you can't pull off an all-white look? Malaika Arora will prove you wrong.

She demonstrates how to do it right with her cropped off-the-shoulder top, hot pants and gladiator sandals.