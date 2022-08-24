News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Taapsee, Manushi, Tara Rock Hot Shorts

Taapsee, Manushi, Tara Rock Hot Shorts

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 24, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shorts are a great way to show off your toned legs. 

They're comfortable and perfect for vacays and off-duty dressing, especially as they come with pockets to hold your phone and wallet.

If you're working from home, they can be worn all week and on weekends too. 

There was a time when bulky shorts were in, but now everyone in B-Town seems to be loving hot pants.

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saaksha Kinni/Instagram

Printed shorts like the one Manushi Chhillar is wearing doesn't need to be reserved for casual events only. 
You can wear them to a seaside party too.
When styled with fancy high heels and gold accessories, they make a great choice for cocktail parties as well. 
Manushi chose to complete the look with a matching satin bustier and gold chain.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saaksha Kinni/Instagram

Tara Sutaria's casually cool style will make you go 'wow'. 
She opts for an acid wash denim patchwork coat, bustier and high waist pants. 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's fun separates can be bookmarked for your next holiday. 
The denim shorts, white bralette and shirt and square-rimmed sunglasses are perfectly trendy. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Anushka Ranjan's floral shirt and khaki shorts are a combination that can't fail.   
Dress it down with brown flip-flops and open tresses. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Pallkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar gives you the perfect excuse to cover up on the beach with denim shorts.
The pink and blue combo is too good to ignore. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

An all-black look doesn't need to be boring.  
Take a cue from Taapsee Pannu and add a touch of red with your socks and lips for some drama.
Love those boots too!

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Think you can't pull off an all-white look? Malaika Arora will prove you wrong. 
She demonstrates how to do it right with her cropped off-the-shoulder top, hot pants and gladiator sandals.   

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Related News: hot pants, shorts, celeb styles
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles
Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari
Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
JNU VC explains her 'caste of Gods' remark
JNU VC explains her 'caste of Gods' remark
Myths About Chinese Ship in Sri Lanka
Myths About Chinese Ship in Sri Lanka
How Yuvi's words spurred Shubman to a maiden ODI ton
How Yuvi's words spurred Shubman to a maiden ODI ton
Centre issues alert to states over Tomato Flu in kids
Centre issues alert to states over Tomato Flu in kids

More like this

Cool 'n' Casual: Sriti Jha's Awesome Style Tips

Cool 'n' Casual: Sriti Jha's Awesome Style Tips

Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!

Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances