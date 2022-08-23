Cool 'n' Casual: Sriti Jha's Awesome Style Tips

One look at Sriti Jha's Instagram timeline and you can tell that she's been part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 -- the show's daring theme seems to have made its way into her wardrobe.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriti Jha/Instagram

Sriti flaunts her preppy cool-girl style in a monochromatic pantsuit, which she pairs with a matching bustier and an elegant chain.



Saris have always been her go-to choice.

The actress serves up desi vibes in a sheer pastel green ruffled version. She rounds it off with traditional jewellery, flowers on her hair and that beautiful smile.

Sriti pulls all stops in a yellow sari and a dramatic off-the-shoulder blouse with add-on sleeves.

Sriti challenges the sun in this strappy, shiny dress.

Zero accessories and minimal make-up ensure the attention remains on the shimmering silhouette.

Dressed in a bomber jacket, green pants and lace-up shoes, Sriti demonstrates how you can rock androgynous outfits.

Jackets are becoming her fashion staple and Sriti has been offering fresh style tips to wear them.

She teams her edgy chalk print jacket with matching trousers and grey-and-pink sneakers.

The actress makes a cool statement in a Nineties-inspired graphic denim jacket teamed with black track pants and a sports bra.

Sriti's white pants, shoes with floral soles and brown and white bomber jacket can be worn through the year. The only thing missing is a baseball/bucket cap!