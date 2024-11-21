Wedding Glam: Nushrratt, Ananya Suggest This...

The wedding season is in full swing in India which means all those gorgeous saris with their amazing blouses are coming out of wardrobes for their moment in the spotlight.

But, instead of the traditional sari, have you considered the sari gown?

It's an elegant way to seamlessly blend the rich heritage of traditional Indian wear with the contemporary allure of western silhouettes.

Born out of a desire to preserve cultural roots while embracing the ease of modern fashion, these hybrid ensembles have become a staple for women seeking sophistication without compromise.

The sari gown takes the timeless charm of the sari -- known for its flowing drapes and intricate craftsmanship -- and reimagines it into a one-piece wonder that’s easy to wear and stunning to behold.

At the heart of a sari gown is its ability to maintain the essence of the sari while introducing innovative cuts, structured bodices and fluid designs that flatter every body type.

These ensembles typically feature pre-stitched drapes, eliminating the need for meticulous pleating and pinning. Instead, they offer a fitted gown base that hugs the body in all the right places, making them perfect for both traditional and contemporary celebrations.

IMAGE: Alanna Panday’s pearl-adorned off-white drape proves less is more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha is all about beautiful timelessness in her exquisitely embroidered, ivory-coloured corset sari gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Turning up the drama, Pragya Jaiswal stuns in a rich burgundy sari gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's champagne sari gown is dripping with enough crystals to leave the skies starstruck! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaya F dazzles in a sophisticated blue satin sari gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi opts for a glamorous blue and beige satin gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's white, corset-fitted sari gown has an ultra-modern edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is a vision in her powder blue sari gown and halter neck blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan offers fairy-tale vibes with this dreamy pastel pink look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit’s style is forever iconic and she proves it with this blue sari gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

IMAGE: Vibrant, chic, fabulous! Ananya Panday in fuchsia pink is everything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES