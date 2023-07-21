News
BawaaliJanhvi, Dhinchak Nushrratt

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 21, 2023 14:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Designer Manish Malhotra always manages to pull in the star power for his fashion shows and his latest collection launch was no different.

His megawatt showstoppers were Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, while Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Isha, Mukesh and Kokilaben Ambani gathered in the front row.

There were others who came out in full force in support of the designer to get a dekko of the new styles he had in store. 

Scroll down for a glimpse the B-Town celebs who were in attendance at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show 2023-2024.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's glittering sequin separates with vibrant blooms pretty much summed up the mood at the collection launch.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Black bodysuit.
Graphic blazer and matching mini skirt.
Golden stack of bangles.
Back-swept hair, tied into a neat bun.
One thing is certain about Nushrratt Bharuccha's look. It's on-trend and pretty Insta-worthy.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi was decked in metallic prints.

 

IMAGE: Credit is due to Giorgia Andriani for bringing thigh cleavage to the red carpet.

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty was dressed like a '90s heroine from a Karan Johar movie in a pink embellished sari.

 

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher proved she'll always be a print lover at heart.

 

IMAGE: Opting for boardroom glam, Sonali Bendre and Sophie Choudry matched their smiles.

 

IMAGE: Sisters in arms, Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol were at their bedazzling best in shades of yellow and pink.

 

IMAGE: Soni Razdan kept it sober in sky blue.

 

IMAGE: Arjun and Anshula Kapoor flaunted their love for traditional Indian wear.

 

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan could be easily mistaken for a jeeti-jagti graffiti wall.

 

IMAGE: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan made sure they didn't compromise on the glitter factor.

 

IMAGE: Alizeh walked in with mommy dearest Alvira Agnihotri.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
