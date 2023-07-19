Uff! Ruhii Singh's Epic Abs

Ruhii Singh is the desi Emily Ratajkowski when it comes to her epic abs. You wonder if they are even for real, so toned is she.

Six-pack? Eight-pack? Who knows!

But they look like steel pillows (can you find a more splendid oxymoron than that?).

Her sabse striking feature always gets an airing, whether she is at the pool, by the beach, sightseeing, on a plane, eating pani puri, on a swimsuit shopping spree, when the sun is out, when the moon is out...

Welcome to the television actor's ab-licious world where the 'bronzed skin and cinnamon tan', she says she owns, will never go out of style. Social Currency hai.

IMAGE: Certifiably wow in a black bikini at the Grand Hyatt in Bambolim, Goa.

She sashays out of the pool, strutting that figure, because 'this senorita needs a margarita'.

IMAGE: If you're here for a midriff moment, Ruhii won't disappoint.

The Maldives-blue two-piece, with plenty of cheek to bare, is held together by a little bijou -- never have rhinestones had such an onerous role.

IMAGE: 'Alexa, fly me to (the) Maldives'.

Not only does the lady have physique, she has humour too.

Sporting a most romantic shade for deep diving in the Maldives, garnished with metal hearts, one of her 2 mill Gram loyalists comments 'Baby, your belly is so nice'.

IMAGE: Aaye haaye so pyari... the red lehenga/skirt gets hyped by the red bikini top.

IMAGE: Whatta life. Hotel to hotel, bikini to bikini.

Where is this delightful place, Ruhii?

Ruhii's Insta timeline is the place to gather tips for swimwear shopping and abs dreams

IMAGE: She says she is 'giving Malibu Barbie' vibes out in LA, waltzing in front of a Merc.

Vibes-shibes chodo, Ruhii knows her partywear and the right little-is-much skin-show quota.

IMAGE: Ditching tees for a butterfly bikini top makes eminent sense, California Girl.

IMAGE: Right, in Ibiza there are no rules for what constitutes shopping attire for boutique browsing, because folks there are perpetually in we're-going-to-have-a-party-in-the-Mediterranean-sea mode.