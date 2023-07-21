What's So Funny, Alia-Ranveer?

The ramp simply loves Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt aka Rocky aur Rani.

Every time they step on the catwalk, it comes alive, making for a zabardast runway show.

As Manish Malhotra completed '18 wonderful years in the fashion industry', the film stars turned muse for the designer who unveiled his latest collection at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com tuned his lens to capture all the action that unveiled on stage as Ranveer and Alia served just the right amount of pizzazz.

IMAGE: Dilo ki rani, husn ki mallika... Alia is here!

IMAGE: Can you believe she delivered baby Raha just eight months ago?

IMAGE: Ladies, Ricky Bahl is in the house!

IMAGE: When Ranveer is here, his leading lady and wife Deepika Padukone can't be far behind! Can you spot the gorgeous actress seated in the front row, next to Ranveer's mom?

IMAGE: The actor takes a minute to greet the Ambanis.

IMAGE: Aww! Ranveer finally shows some affection for his lady love.

IMAGE: Dressed in bridal wear, Alia and Ranveer seal their status as Manish's most popular showstoppers.

IMAGE: Take a closer look at the embroidery which so pretty that it saved Alia the trouble of wearing too much make up. As for Ranveer, he is sheer fabulousness in the bandhgala.

IMAGE: The actors share a joke, and we can only keep guessing who in the crowd is it about.

IMAGE: Dressed in all-black, Manish Malhotra joins Alia and Ranveer on stage.

IMAGE: Infinity blouses look awesome on lehengas and saris as well.

IMAGE: How many brides would want to walk down the aisle in these breathtaking pieces?

IMAGE: The designer can't get over his love affair with velvet, but this time it's presented in a sinfully chocolatey shade.

IMAGE: Bring on the band, baaja, baraat because the groom's handsome friends are here.

IMAGE: Veils were the new addition to Manish's signature styles, and no one was complaining.

IMAGE: Is this Manish's version of a cropped choli? The structured sleeves and deep neck add to the oomph.