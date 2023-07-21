Ameesha Patel Is The Rani Of The Skies

Ameesha Patel is the Diva of the Skies and her runway is the runway!

The moment she is headed to the havai adda, she starts getting decked out in high-end brands, from head to toe, and throws in a burst of colour when in doubt.

She ain't no minimalist chick. Yup, AP would rather throw in a few eye-catching separates than settle for one signature piece.

Yet, the Gadar 2 actor makes sure her inflight togs are aaram enough for hours of travel but khattru enough for the waiting photographers.

IMAGE: Exploring how to get into jet-setting mode like Ameesha?

Here's your shopping list, wanna-be Ms Patels:

Floral maxi dress.

Blue nail polish.

Wildly-expensive white-rimmed sunglasses.

Denim jacket.

Multi-coloured pyaari handbag.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: This Airport Auntie doesn't believe in compromising.

She won't opt for ordinary, utility-driven luggage.

No laddoos for guessing that her handbag is colour-coordinated with her outfit.

Note the Vuitton shoesies.

IMAGE: Mera joota hai French, ye patloon/joggers Inglestani, sar pe topi CELINE, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.

Global brand ambassador?

The lucky CELINE cap is accessory she does not part with and accompanies her about the globe.

IMAGE: Lotsa style ammo wherever she goes.

The distressed denims might be not warm enough for first class.

Can you miss the Chanel thaila?

IMAGE: Imagine waking up to this tie-dye beauty seated beside you!

You might think you are on a flight of fantasy.

Ameesha consciously makes sure there's nothing incognito about her appearance when she travels.

Probs she welcomes autograph seekers.