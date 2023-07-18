Manasvi Should Be Your Next Style Icon

Ever since Miss India World 2010 Manasvi Mamgai moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai, her fashion went on steroids.

The model, activist and ambassador for the Republican Hindu Coalition has a range of elegant clothes to suit her many roles and for the numerous venues she is spotted at.

'Cities will never excite me as much as going into the wild', says the certified rescue diver, whose followers would gladly borrow tips and courage from this charming gal, who sings, acts, dances and skates too.

At an underwater dive she took in Seychelles back in 2020, her fans humourously and admiringly offered that 'her charm works on sharks too'.

Among her other achievements: She won two cars, and a load of other stuff, in the American game show The Price is Right.

IMAGE: 'What did one Miss India World say to another Miss India World?' asks Manasvi, posing with her forever crush Priyanka Chopra.

These beauty queens don't need to try too hard to stand out.

Manasvi's steel blue matching wool skirt and cut-off top, worn with black felt boots, is edgy but tasteful.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manasvi Mamgai/Instagram

IMAGE: Dum ba Dum! Must be Hindustan ki yaadein that makes her choose a racy swimsuit in that very Indian shade of pink.

IMAGE: Better from the back? Indeed.

A page from her sartorial guide to trekking awesomeness in California's Yosemite National Park.

IMAGE: Manasvi pulls a style Houdini, at the famous magician's estate in LA, in a romantic and frothy Oscar de la Renta tulle off-the-shoulder dress.

IMAGE: Zari Rani: Pulling out her wardrobe's big Indian guns as ambassadorji for a Diwali do at the Florida governor's mansion.

IMAGE: This Akshaya Patra US ambassador decks up in a look that's as classy as the real estate in Beverly Hills.