Check Out Harleen Sethi's Style Attitude

By REDIFF STYLE
July 20, 2023 08:58 IST
'Don't confuse my personality with my attitude. My personality is who I am, my attitude depends on who you are'.

So says Harleen Sethi.

Then is her fashion her attitude? Or her personality? Help us decipher that one, folks.

Tude or personality, whichever, when she suits up for a holiday or a formal occasion, light, airy, comfy, floral is her dressing strategy.

The Kohraa, Broken But Beautiful, Kathmandu Connection actor-dancer's closet is populated with tiered maxi dresses, vibrant salwar sets and girlie bikinis.

IMAGE: She ties a bandeau around her chest and the Internet is bewitched.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Harleen Sethi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A well-celebrated birthday takes a lacey white dress to be complete. And chilly cheese toast, she says.

 

IMAGE: Harleen, you are the boss of them, they are not the boss of you, in that fem flowery number.

 

IMAGE: The other day Harleen randomly told the Insta duniya that she googled her symptoms and discovered the only medicine she needed was a vacation.
And Bali happened in red, blue and black stripes.

 

IMAGE: A black panther bikini for pool in the middle of the jungle. 

 

IMAGE: When life gives her lemons, Harleen wears them!
The pretty actress is impossible to miss in this 'khaali peeli' sunshine yellow suit with pink flowers strewn across it.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
