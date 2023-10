Azmeri Haque Badhon is gorgeous.

A Bangladeshi beauty queen and television actress, she made her startling Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's Netflix thriller, Khufiya.

At times badass, at times classy, here's presenting Azmeri's fashion fundas

IMAGE: How do you sass up a black sari that is already quite lovely? With a blouse that ends in an entrancing bow.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Azmeri Haque/Instagram

IMAGE: She can look fabulous in a simple kurta as well.

IMAGE: She is blessed with stunning genes and a love for prints.

IMAGE: Dots upon dots upon dots are a cute way to go.

IMAGE: She can win the world over with her silk drapes.

IMAGE: Red bindi. Kohl-clad eyes. Sunshine yellow kurta. And the joy of simple dressing.