Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You

Looking fabulous is what Sunny Leone -- who stars in a remixed version of Madhuri Dixit's Mera Piya Ghar Aaya -- is great at.
She will serenade you in a bikini.
Bring the heat back in a lehenga-choli.
Cool down in an off-the-shoulder gown.
When it comes to style, she loves to walk on the wild side and will serve unlimited swag while doing it.
IMAGE: Raise your hands if you'd like to copy Sunny's style this Navratri.
This mesmerising, twirl-worthy delight in shades of blue and white will bring out the inner dancer in you.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: She surely knows how to get sassy in beachwear.
IMAGE: Getting playful in grey.
IMAGE: The blazer adds a formal touch to the figure-hugging purple dress.
IMAGE: Kottefaru in the Maldives serves as an excellent backdrop for Sunny's glamorous walk on the beach in a cool blue 'n' black two-piece.
IMAGE: Sunny gets tied and dyed.
IMAGE: Sunny may be wearing shimmering blue but her warm smile proves she's no Ice Queen.
IMAGE: The plunging bathing suit offers her the perfect excuse to zone out on a no-filter morning.
IMAGE: She turns on the charm in a lovely gown.