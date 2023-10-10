News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You

Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You

By REDIFF STYLE
October 10, 2023 10:29 IST
Looking fabulous is what Sunny Leone -- who stars in a remixed version of Madhuri Dixit's Mera Piya Ghar Aaya -- is great at.

She will serenade you in a bikini.

Bring the heat back in a lehenga-choli.

Cool down in an off-the-shoulder gown.

When it comes to style, she loves to walk on the wild side and will serve unlimited swag while doing it.

IMAGE: Raise your hands if you'd like to copy Sunny's style this Navratri.
This mesmerising, twirl-worthy delight in shades of blue and white will bring out the inner dancer in you.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She surely knows how to get sassy in beachwear.

 

IMAGE: Getting playful in grey.

 

IMAGE: The blazer adds a formal touch to the figure-hugging purple dress.

 

IMAGE: Kottefaru in the Maldives serves as an excellent backdrop for Sunny's glamorous walk on the beach in a cool blue 'n' black two-piece.

 

IMAGE: Sunny gets tied and dyed.

 

IMAGE: Sunny may be wearing shimmering blue but her warm smile proves she's no Ice Queen.

 

IMAGE: The plunging bathing suit offers her the perfect excuse to zone out on a no-filter morning.

 

IMAGE: She turns on the charm in a lovely gown.

REDIFF STYLE
