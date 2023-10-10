Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You

Looking fabulous is what Sunny Leone -- who stars in a remixed version of Madhuri Dixit's Mera Piya Ghar Aaya -- is great at.

She will serenade you in a bikini.

Bring the heat back in a lehenga-choli.

Cool down in an off-the-shoulder gown.

When it comes to style, she loves to walk on the wild side and will serve unlimited swag while doing it.

IMAGE: Raise your hands if you'd like to copy Sunny's style this Navratri.

This mesmerising, twirl-worthy delight in shades of blue and white will bring out the inner dancer in you.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: She surely knows how to get sassy in beachwear.

IMAGE: Getting playful in grey.

IMAGE: The blazer adds a formal touch to the figure-hugging purple dress.

IMAGE: Kottefaru in the Maldives serves as an excellent backdrop for Sunny's glamorous walk on the beach in a cool blue 'n' black two-piece.

IMAGE: Sunny gets tied and dyed.

IMAGE: Sunny may be wearing shimmering blue but her warm smile proves she's no Ice Queen.

IMAGE: The plunging bathing suit offers her the perfect excuse to zone out on a no-filter morning.

IMAGE: She turns on the charm in a lovely gown.